VIP
Trust the Process
How a Former Obama Official Described the Biden Mental Health Cover-Up: He's Not...
Why This Biden 2022 Slip-Up Is a Bit More Jarring
CBS News' Margaret Brennan Had Another Rough Go of It on 'Face the...
Scott Adams Announces Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Expects to Be 'Checking Out' This Summer
Scott Jennings Warns GOP Lawmakers: Oppose Trump’s Bill, and You’ll Pay for It
You Won’t Believe What This Progressive Hack Just Said About Black People Rioting
The Biggest Lie They Told: Biden’s 'Clean Bill of Health'
The CBS News Chief Is Leaving
VIP
Republicans Have Taken the Lead in Voter Registration in This Florida County
Karoline Leavitt Just Torched the Media Over Lies About Qatari Jet
Schumer Ruthlessly Ratioed for Post on Brooklyn Bridge
No, We Aren't Just Going to 'Get Over' the Biden Incapacity and Gaslighting...
VIP
If This Is the Legislation the Left Is Going to Spend Time Prioritizing,...
Tipsheet

DHS Responds to Tim Walz Calling ICE Agents 'Trump’s Modern-Day Gestapo'

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 19, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS)  responded directly to failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s attacks on the agency during a commencement address over the weekend.

Advertisement

Minnesota Gov. Walz spoke at the University of Minnesota’s law school commencement, where he described federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as “Trump’s modern-day Gestapo.”

“Donald Trump’s modern-day Gestapo is scooping folks up off the streets. They’re in unmarked vans, wearing masks, being shipped off to foreign torture dungeons. No chance to mount a defense, not even a chance to kiss a loved one goodbye, just grabbed up by masked agents, shoved into those vans, and disappeared,” he said. 

“To be clear, there’s no way for us to know whether they were actually criminals or not because they [Trump administration] refuse to give them a trial. We’re supposed to just take their word for it,” he added.

According to the Associated Press, Walz added that the graduates were “graduating into a genuine emergency.”

DHS responded to Walz directly in a post on X.

“It is absolutely sickening to compare ICE law enforcement agents to the Gestapo,” the agency said. 

Recommended

No, We Aren't Just Going to 'Get Over' the Biden Incapacity and Gaslighting Scandal Guy Benson
Advertisement

“Attacks and demonization of ICE and our partners is wrong. ICE officers are now facing a 413% increase in assaults,” it added. “Our message is clear: DO NOT come to this country illegally. If you do, we will arrest you, deport you and you will never return.”

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No, We Aren't Just Going to 'Get Over' the Biden Incapacity and Gaslighting Scandal Guy Benson
Democrats Show Their True Colors Kurt Schlichter
You Won’t Believe What This Progressive Hack Just Said About Black People Rioting Jeff Charles
Schumer Ruthlessly Ratioed for Post on Brooklyn Bridge Rebecca Downs
Karoline Leavitt Just Torched the Media Over Lies About Qatari Jet Madeline Leesman
CBS News' Margaret Brennan Had Another Rough Go of It on 'Face the Nation' Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
No, We Aren't Just Going to 'Get Over' the Biden Incapacity and Gaslighting Scandal Guy Benson
Advertisement