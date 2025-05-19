DHS Responds to Tim Walz Calling ICE Agents 'Trump’s Modern-Day Gestapo'

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) responded directly to failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s attacks on the agency during a commencement address over the weekend.

Minnesota Gov. Walz spoke at the University of Minnesota’s law school commencement, where he described federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as “Trump’s modern-day Gestapo.”

“Donald Trump’s modern-day Gestapo is scooping folks up off the streets. They’re in unmarked vans, wearing masks, being shipped off to foreign torture dungeons. No chance to mount a defense, not even a chance to kiss a loved one goodbye, just grabbed up by masked agents, shoved into those vans, and disappeared,” he said.

“To be clear, there’s no way for us to know whether they were actually criminals or not because they [Trump administration] refuse to give them a trial. We’re supposed to just take their word for it,” he added.

According to the Associated Press, Walz added that the graduates were “graduating into a genuine emergency.”

DHS responded to Walz directly in a post on X.

“It is absolutely sickening to compare ICE law enforcement agents to the Gestapo,” the agency said.

“Attacks and demonization of ICE and our partners is wrong. ICE officers are now facing a 413% increase in assaults,” it added. “Our message is clear: DO NOT come to this country illegally. If you do, we will arrest you, deport you and you will never return.”