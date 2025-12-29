Can You Feel the Vibe Shift?
A Guest Thought She Could Slide This Gibe at the GOP on CNN. Scott Jennings Turned It Into a Bloodbath

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 29, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

At some point, there needs to be some competition here, because CNN’s Scott Jennings remains elite in slapping down shoddy liberal talking points. This one was too easy. When the GOP can’t win, they cheat, as one guest tried to claim. She was also talking about the redistricting in Texas. Lady, we don’t need to cheat to win in Texas—the Lone Star State is ours. Second, watch how this plays out. It's a complete and utter bloodbath, as Jennings makes mincemeat of Tezlyn Figaro’s narrative: 

Tezlyn Figaro: “If Republicans can't win in Texas they cheat… They cheat. They cheat by changing the maps.” 

Scott Jennings: “How? So you’re saying it’s illegal what they did? Is it illegal in Illinois?” 

Tezlyn Figaro: “Could be too.”  

Scott Jennings: “Is it illegal in Democrat states?”  

Tezlyn Figaro: “It could be, yes.”  

Scott Jennings: “So, you're saying the entire political system is just cheating?” 

Tezlyn Figaro: “No, that's not what I said. I said if Republicans can't win, they cheat. Not the entire political system, just Republicans.”  

Scott Jennings: “Was it cheating in California?”  

Tezlyn Figaro: “It's fire for fire.”  

Scott Jennings: “Is it cheating?”  

Tezlyn Figaro: “No, it's responding.”  

Scott Jennings: “So, it's cheating for Republicans and it's okay for Democrat.” 

Game. Set. Match. 

And the five new districts in Texas are majority Hispanic. The GOP seems confident they can win these seats. Gerrymandering isn’t illegal. Democrats do it, as Jennings noted, and red states should maximize their clout right now. I’m still mad at Indiana Republicans for calling an audible and sabotaging the vote. 

