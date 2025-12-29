This CBS News Reporter DID NOT Drink the Kool-Aid Regarding This Story About the Supreme Court

CBS News’ Jan Crawford couldn’t head into 2026 without letting this go: the media has been grossly irresponsible in how it covers the Supreme Court post-Dobbs. She scolded the press for pushing this narrative that the high court is corrupt and in the tank for Donald J. Trump. That is “patently false,” and I’m sure lefty outlets are going to attack her for not drinking the Kool-Aid on this one.

Crawford said that narrative is overreported and flat-out wrong. This has been a conservative court for over a generation—get over it. Second, these attacks on the institution, which are based solely on who occupies the White House at present, threaten the rule of law. She added that people can and do disagree with their opinions, but for liberals to call the Court corrupt over decisions they don’t like is peak irresponsible.

On @FaceTheNation @JanCBS Crawford scolded the press corps in naming her “under-reported” story of the year: “There is a narrative the Supreme Court is corrupt. We saw that emerge in the wake of the Dobbs decision...and now we see it that they’re in the tank for Trump. Not only… pic.twitter.com/2rPcXbEnvQ — Brent Baker 🇺🇲🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) December 28, 2025

There is a narrative the Supreme Court is corrupt. We saw that emerge in the wake of the Dobbs decision...and now we see it that they’re in the tank for Trump. Not only is that narrative over-reported, it is patently false, and it is dangerous for the institution and the public’s faith and confidence in the rule of law

What’s underreported, in Crawford’s eyes, is how the Court operates in our system of government vis-à-vis being the guardrail on congressional overreach. It’s not supposed to know what’s popular or what the people want; that’s what legislatures are for. The Court’s main strength is that it’s siloed from the mob, for lack of a better term, and does what the late Antonin Scalia aptly called “lawyer’s work,” which is a polite way of saying ‘what we do is extremely boring,’ even to the most reverent political junkie. The fact is that he was right, which partially explains why coverage of SCOTUS has been atrocious for years.

Crawford said, despite your disagreements, the Supreme Court is consistent and functional. Also, there should be a debate over how to interpret the Constitution. The CBS News reporter was adamant that such continued attacks only erode confidence in the institution, putting our republic at risk.

Cheers to that moment of sanity.

