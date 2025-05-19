House Dem Slapped With Federal Charges Over Melee at ICE Detention Facility

Earlier this month, New Jersey Democrats tried to storm Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey. It’s a detention facility for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It houses illegal aliens who are MS-13 members, child rapists, and human traffickers. Mayor Ras Baraka, and Reps. Robert Menendez, Jr. (D-NJ) and LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) were involved in the incident on May 9.

They tried to storm the facility. Menendez thinks being a member of Congress shields you from arrest. That’s false—his mommy and daddy are either in jail or are about to be on corruption charges. McIver is caught on bodycam assaulting federal agents. Acting US Attorney Alina Habba formally charged McIver today.

🚨 Today my office has charged Congresswoman McIver with violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 111(a)(1) for assaulting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/TV00uwRtKq — US Attorney Habba (@USAttyHabba) May 19, 2025

🚨BREAKING🚨 The US Attorney for the District of New Jersey's office has CHARGED Democrat Congresswoman LaMonica McIver for assaulting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/yZbky54PtP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 20, 2025

Dem NJ Rep McIver after being charges after fracas at NJ ICE facility: pic.twitter.com/QzQsxdv7zO — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 20, 2025

The charges against Mayor Baraka were dropped.