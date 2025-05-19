After These Remarks, It's Clear That Hillary Clinton Is Bored and Miserable
Tipsheet

House Dem Slapped With Federal Charges Over Melee at ICE Detention Facility

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 19, 2025 9:05 PM
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Earlier this month, New Jersey Democrats tried to storm Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey. It’s a detention facility for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It houses illegal aliens who are MS-13 members, child rapists, and human traffickers. Mayor Ras Baraka, and Reps. Robert Menendez, Jr. (D-NJ) and LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) were involved in the incident on May 9. 

They tried to storm the facility. Menendez thinks being a member of Congress shields you from arrest. That’s false—his mommy and daddy are either in jail or are about to be on corruption charges. McIver is caught on bodycam assaulting federal agents. Acting US Attorney Alina Habba formally charged McIver today. 

The charges against Mayor Baraka were dropped.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

