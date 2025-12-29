Can You Feel the Vibe Shift?
A YouTuber Did What No Other News Outlet Would Regarding These Somalian Fraud Schemes in Minnesota

December 29, 2025
I mean, it’s wild. Maybe not for the locals who likely saw the alleged Somalian corruption schemes that appear to be rampant. From Medicare to childcare, this group seems to have gamed the system for tens of billions of dollars. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz seems to have allowed this to go unchecked under his watch, so federal agents are stepping up to sift through this gravy train, where hordes of so-called daycare centers are set up and then left empty. 

A YouTuber, Nick Shirley, did what the mainstream press would not: he investigated childcare centers that are collecting millions in funding but have no kids. He was accused of being an ICE agent by some unhinged, old, crusty white liberal outside the “learing” center, which was supposed to have 99 children enrolled. This place is reportedly getting $4 million. Shirley’s video has earned praise from Vice President JD Vance, Clay Travis, James Woods, and others. Will CBS News’ Bari Weiss dispatch a team? FBI Director Kash Patel said those found guilty of these alleged crimes may face denaturalization and deportation procedures. 

And yes, the reason why most haven’t heard about it is that the liberal media did a full-court press in trying to suffocate the story.

Gov. Walz remains unapologetic. 

The reactions have also been gold.

