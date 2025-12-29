A YouTuber Did What No Other News Outlet Would Regarding These Somalian Fraud Schemes in Minnesota

I mean, it’s wild. Maybe not for the locals who likely saw the alleged Somalian corruption schemes that appear to be rampant. From Medicare to childcare, this group seems to have gamed the system for tens of billions of dollars. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz seems to have allowed this to go unchecked under his watch, so federal agents are stepping up to sift through this gravy train, where hordes of so-called daycare centers are set up and then left empty.

My guess is the libs are going to dox the heck out of this guy. But what a patriot. Trump needs to give him a presidential medal. pic.twitter.com/AfGVJVRXKI — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) December 28, 2025

BREAKING: U.S. District Attorney admits Minnesota Somali fraud has cost U.S. taxpayers nearly the entire GDP of Somalia. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) December 28, 2025

A YouTuber, Nick Shirley, did what the mainstream press would not: he investigated childcare centers that are collecting millions in funding but have no kids. He was accused of being an ICE agent by some unhinged, old, crusty white liberal outside the “learing” center, which was supposed to have 99 children enrolled. This place is reportedly getting $4 million. Shirley’s video has earned praise from Vice President JD Vance, Clay Travis, James Woods, and others. Will CBS News’ Bari Weiss dispatch a team? FBI Director Kash Patel said those found guilty of these alleged crimes may face denaturalization and deportation procedures.

🚨 Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet. We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable



We ALL… pic.twitter.com/E3Penx2o7a — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 26, 2025

🚨 FBI Director Kash Patel says Somali fraud suspects may face denaturalization and potential deportation. https://t.co/4JmX34gvp1 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 28, 2025

This dude has done far more useful journalism than any of the winners of the 2024 @pulitzercenter prizes. https://t.co/Ip6f9IedjL — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 27, 2025

A YouTuber who started his career making prank videos in high school just gave a masterclass in journalism to all the entities on the right. pic.twitter.com/sSNfQD6aYP — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) December 27, 2025

This is what actual journalism looks like. https://t.co/NEv2Voyp1w — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 27, 2025

Real investigative journalism by Nick Shirley . CNN, et al, were too busy gazing at their navels… https://t.co/OGu5zlN2w1 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 28, 2025

Still can’t get over Quality Learing Center. They care so little they couldn’t even get the name of the scam right. Imagine that. pic.twitter.com/4vm9d2VNqX — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 27, 2025

Minnesota daycare spells 'learning' wrong and receives $4 million for 99 missing children.



full @nickshirleyy video below pic.twitter.com/yXaZbFRGyz — jay plemons (@jayplemons) December 26, 2025

If you try to knock on the doors of Somali-owned daycares that have received millions of tax dollars from the Minnesota government, liberal white women will accuse you of being ICE. pic.twitter.com/FJ4YAa5qtP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 26, 2025

And yes, the reason why most haven’t heard about it is that the liberal media did a full-court press in trying to suffocate the story.

Indeed, CBS had been doing some surface level reporting on fraud in Minnesota since 2020.



When Tim Walz became Kamala’s VP pick, they paused the reporting until after the election. Most of the MSM did. Complete opposite of what journalism should be. Corrupt. https://t.co/qLp8JZJ66w pic.twitter.com/Hwp1PJV2kq — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 28, 2025

The Minnesota Star Tribune just printed its final edition in the state.



Minnesota is at the center of the two most viral stories in the country, and they didn’t print a single word in today’s Sunday edition.



It will now be printed in Des Moines Iowa.



The symbolism. Incredible. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 28, 2025

Trump’s attempt to combat fraud is depicted by @NBCNews as “xenophobic.”



No mention of the multibillion dollar scam the community was perpetrating. pic.twitter.com/KjoRw2QaZN — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2025

The @washingtonpost took considerable pain to quote people who defended the Somali community in Minnesota, absent all evidence, against the supposedly “bigoted” immigration deployment by Trump.



That included the MN AG who failed to stop this outrage, @AGEllison. pic.twitter.com/QHpZ8JJzwq — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2025

Gov. Walz remains unapologetic.

Tampon Tim fails to apologize for the Somali fraud he allowed in his state.



pic.twitter.com/GJIjaE0SiE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 29, 2025

The reactions have also been gold.

Meanwhile at the “Quality Learing Center” 😂 pic.twitter.com/FB3jp3SbOu — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) December 28, 2025

