There's Now Video Footage of Arrested Wisconsin Judge Dugan

Last month, Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan of Milwaukee was arrested for allegedly hiding an illegal immigrant in her chambers. She was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month and has come up with quite the defense along with her "not guilty" plea on why the case should be dismissed. The news out of this case continues, as there’s now footage of her leading to arrests.

In a clips shared to social media, local news reporters narrate how Dugan is speaking to Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, the illegal immigrant she allegedly helped hide, and his attorney, who leaves by a different door. This was a door available to jurors but not the public, according to prosecutors. The judge also speaks to plain clothes federal agents, directing them to the chief judge's chambers, which is when Flores-Ruiz leaves. There was another plain clothes agent, who was able to follow Flores-Ruiz. Video clips also show him running him across the street, with agents running to chase him. He was arrested a week before Dugan's arrest took place.

No one is above the law. But this radical in robes — knowing full well that cameras were rolling — clearly believes she is. https://t.co/G2IUx9a88S — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 23, 2025

NEW: Milwaukee County releases footage showing Judge Hannah Dugan apparently sneaking an illegal immigrant out of the building by deceiving ICE agents.



The footage shows Eduardo Flores-Ruiz being snuck out of the courtroom before he got in a foot race with agents.



Dugan was… pic.twitter.com/QFjEuTtRa1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 23, 2025

"It is a bit unusual to get video like this, this early, when the case is still pending. Some in the media were stunned that they got it, but it wasn't clear why," noted Nick Arama in writing for our sister site of RedState. He cited a local news outlet, 12 WISN, which spoke to Richard Frankel, described as "an ABC News contributor and former Special Agent in Charge out of Newark's field office," who described the video release as "unusual."

This has been the first time that such footage is available and has been released by the Milwaukee County through an open records request. A tentative trial date has been set for July 21. As is worth reminding every time, as Guy did in sharing a clip of the footage, the leftists defending Dugan need to be reminded that "No one is above the law," something they have been all too fond of mentioning when it's to do with the other side.

Dugan's attorneys are bizarrely claiming that the case should be dismissed because they say the charges are unconstitutional and she has judicial immunity. It's an argument that many have laughed at, though former Gov. Scott Walker (R-WI) has cautioned about how Dugan has been assigned a judge appointed by former President Bill Clinton, Judge Lynn Adelman.

Federal Judge Lynn Adelman is a long-time liberal activist. I expect him to dismiss the case. If he does not, suspended Judge Hannah Dugan is in trouble. No one is above the law. https://t.co/Sgea2vbqOS — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) May 14, 2025

