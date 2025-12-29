Check Out the Photo That the Green Bay Press-Gazette Called One of Their Best From 2025

How many times has the Left scolded the Right about "violent rhetoric"? Every time President Trump speaks, on any issue, some Leftist gets on social media to scream he's "inciting violence" against illegal immigrants, Democrats, trans people, etc.

Meanwhile, Democrats openly call for the murder of Republicans, cheered the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and call conservatives "fascists" and "Nazis" with alacrity. In the Left's world, speech they don't like is violence, while speech (and actual violence) that they do like is merely "free speech."

It's all performative politics and hypocrisy, of course. And you need to look no further than the photo that Wisconsin paper the Green Bay Press-Gazette called one of its best for 2025.

According to the @gbpressgazette, one of their "best photos of 2025" is one promoting the murder of President Trump.



This is extremely irresponsible and they should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/ugDu9ugxWF — Rep. Tony Wied (@RepTonyWied) December 27, 2025

If you can't see it clearly, the protester decked out in the Handmaid's Tale outfit is holding a sign that reads "8647," a code for killing President Trump.

We're pretty sure that's an Antifa flag on the left, too.

Social media users were appalled by the image.

"Deplorable as the marcher’s sentiment is, I think the photo accurately sums up 2025 — the year that leftists managed to make political homicide a thing that millions of Americans cheered for. God help our country," wrote Patrick McIlheran.

Deplorable as the marcher’s sentiment is, I think the photo accurately sums up 2025 — the year that leftists managed to make political homicide a thing that millions of Americans cheered for.



God help our country. — Patrick McIlheran (@PaddyMacMke) December 28, 2025

He's not wrong.

"Anyone want to take a stab at who the woman underneath the dark handmaiden costume is?" asked another.

Anyone want to take a stab at who the woman underneath the dark handmaiden costume is? — deplorablehomo (@deplorable_homo) December 28, 2025

We don't know, but this writer bets she'd trip over herself to don a hijab to appease the Muslims while complaining that President Trump is turning America into Gilead.

"Time for local business owners — who are mainly conservative — to boycott this commie rag in perpetuity," wrote another.

Time for local business owners--who are mainly conservative--to boycott this commie rag in perpetuity. — NorthernContrarian (@NorthernContrar) December 28, 2025

This writer has to disagree with Rep. Wied. This isn't irresponsible. It's intentional. They want to encourage this violence against President Trump and conservatives.

The gaslighting on what "86" means is also incredible. Now the Left is saying it simply means to "throw out."

Everyone knows that to "86" something means to kill it, and had right up until the Left used it to advocate for the assassination of President Trump. And there's a good way to prove this: just try writing "86" and any Democrat politician's name and watch how quickly they revert to the old definition of "86."

It's no wonder that the mainstream media isn't trusted and is less popular than a root canal sans anesthesia.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

