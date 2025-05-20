Elon Musk Gives a Savage Response to Bill Gates
Watch As Scott Jennings Calls Out Liberal Co-Panelist on CNN for Her 'but Trump' Moment

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | May 20, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Dominating the news cycle over the week and this weekend has been former President Joe Biden's decline, especially with Tuesday's release of Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's book on the 2024 election, as well as the release of portions of the Robert Hur tapes and Biden's cancer diagnosis. Each news is more evidence of how all is not and has not been well with the former president, yet liberals on CNN are still harping on President Donald Trump. 

A panel discussion on "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip" focused on Biden's cancer diagnosis, or at least was supposed to be focused on that, with Jennings expressing that "I think we should pray for the president and pray for his health. And I hope he gets a miracle here." He did add, though, that "as a political matter, I think a massive amount of trust has been lost, and a massive amount of credibility was spent on covering up for him, and it's going to be hard for the Democrats to get it back."

It wasn't long before Julie Roginsky, a Democratic strategist, and even host Abby Phillip made it about Trump. Although for Biden there's been a concerning cancer diagnosis, with questions as to how much the American people really knew when he was serving as president, Roginsky brought up Trump's weight, which Phillip was all too happy to concur with. 

"I think a lot of Democrats think that's a huge--that was a scandal that Ronny Jackson maybe lied about President Trump's weight," Phillip offered. 

As the panel talked about Trump's weight and cognitive testing, Jennings asked, "are you arguing that Joe Biden was fine," though Roginsky cut him off to insist that she wasn't, despite how, as Jennings pointed out, she kept "pivoting back to Trump, who's--who's clearly fine."

During the crosstalk that ensued, Roginsky tried to put it on how "Joe Biden's no longer the president." While that may the case, there were still signs of decline when he was. "And that's the--the story tonight. He had all those covered up," Jennings reminded about Biden, whose term only just ended a few months ago.

Roginsky again returned to the idea of Trump taking a cognitive test, something that Biden notably refused during his physicals when he was in office. "I would dearly love to see a cognitive test from [Trump] because as somebody who's lived in the New York media market for the last 40 years, I can tell you that the Donald Trump that I knew in the '80s is not the Donald Trump that I hear today," she claimed.

What Jennings took away from that, as Roginsky refused to speak further to concerns about Biden, is that "your answer to the cover up is Trump," adding, "your answer to every question is Trump."

In a quote from "Anchorman," Jennings acknowledged that he was definitely laughing at Roginsky's response to stick to Trump. "I am definitely laughing. We are laughing."

Before Phillip moved on to asking another co-panelist for the segment, Dr. Michael Grasso, the chairman of the Department of Urology at Northwell Phelps Hospital, about what we can expect for Biden in the next few months, Jennings offered he's "sure" that Trump will "be fine" with a cognitive test.

