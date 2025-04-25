Trump Appears to Have a Plan to Offer Americans a 'Baby Bonus'

President Donald Trump said this week that offering a $5,000 “baby bonus” for new moms in the United States “sounds like a good idea.”

Reportedly, this is part of the administration’s response to declining birth rates.

Advertisement

“Sounds like a good idea to me,” Trump said in the Oval Office this week when questioned about the idea, which was first reported by The New York Times.

Over the years, birth rates in the US have declined. Now, American families have just under two children on average. This figure used to be 2.5.

Additionally, the ages that women are giving birth has risen. More women in their 30s and 40s are having children than before.

According to the New York Post, one plan would give a $5,000 incentive to new moms, while another would see that 30 percent of all Fulbright scholarships be given to applicants who are married or have children.

One option under consideration would have the government fund programs to educate women on their menstrual cycles so they can plan when they can conceive.

Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna praised the legislation on X.

“I strongly support President Trump’s baby bonus for new mothers,” she wrote. “America is facing a serious population decline, and this incentive is a crucial first step in creating bold, pro-family reforms that make it easier to start and grow a family.”

I strongly support President Trump’s baby bonus for new mothers.



America is facing a serious population decline, and this incentive is a crucial first step in creating bold, pro-family reforms that make it easier to start and grow a family. pic.twitter.com/0HJ3TihVt8 — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 22, 2025

Predictably, the left-wing ladies of “The View” completely lost their minds over this idea.

"I don’t like the idea that somebody is saying, I’m going to pay you to have more kids,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said.

"My point is, it seems to me that this – everything this administration seems to be doing is telling people not to have children. Why not make sure that kids that we already have a shot at good schooling? Why not?" she added.

Sunny Hostin suggested that the whole idea was racist.

"In 2024, there was a 1% increase in U.S. births, but that increase was with Hispanic mothers and Asian mothers. They don’t seem to be concerned about that increase,” she claimed. "They seem to be more concerned about a decrease in other populations."