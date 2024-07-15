Here’s What Trump Said About Project 2025’s Abortion Platform

In an interview aired on Monday, former President Donald Trump said that the abortion policy recommendations outlined in Project 2025 go “way too far.”

Trump made the remarks in an interview with Fox News’ Harris Faulkner. The interview was conducted hours before the assassination attempt on Trump.

Advertisement

“First of all, I have no idea what it [Project 2025] is.” Trump said. “A group of extremely conservative people got together and wrote up a wishlist of things, many of which I disagree with entirely, that are too severe. Like, on abortion, as an example. They have a strong view on abortion. Well, what I’ve heard, it’s not ‘too far,’ it’s ‘way too far.’ They’ve gone really too far…I was able to get it [Roe v. Wade] back to the states and now I’ve given it back to the people. The people are voting.”

Trump noted that many states, like Ohio, are passing liberal abortion measures.

“They can vote the way they want. It’s not a federal issue,” Trump added.

President Trump discusses the country's radical ideas, Biden's mental fitness and CONFIRMS he disagrees with many things on the 'Project 2025' list pic.twitter.com/RZlRWAnZUK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 15, 2024

Hours after the interview, Trump survived an assassination attempt at his rally in Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump RAISES HIS FIST to crowd of supporters after shots rang out at the Pennsylvania rally. pic.twitter.com/XI8EwVicCO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2024





On Truth Social, Trump confirmed that a bullet hit his ear.

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.