As GOP Faces Defections, Trump, White House Issue Key Reminders About 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | May 16, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Earlier this week, the House Energy and Commerce Committee passed their budget reconciliation bill, also known as their "big, beautiful bill." On Friday, however, the bill ran into defections from Republicans on the House Budget Committee. Among the defections included Reps. Ralph Norman (R-SC), Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Lloyd Smucker (R-PA), and Josh Brecheen (R-OK). 

President Donald Trump himself promoted the need to advance and pass such a bill on Friday morning from Truth Social.

"Republicans MUST UNITE behind, “THE ONE, BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL!” Not only does it cut Taxes for ALL Americans, but it will kick millions of Illegal Aliens off of Medicaid to PROTECT it for those who are the ones in real need," he stressed, addressing a talking point that Democrats have been issuing fearmongering claims on. "The Country will suffer greatly without this Legislation, with their Taxes going up 65%. It will be blamed on the Democrats, but that doesn’t help our Voters. We don’t need “GRANDSTANDERS” in the Republican Party. STOP TALKING, AND GET IT DONE! It is time to fix the MESS that Biden and the Democrats gave us. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" 

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has also promoted the bill and how it is "checking all the boxes" on Trump’s campaign promises. One of those promises includes no tax on tips, an idea so good that then Vice President Kamala Harris even copied Trump on it during last year's campaign. 

This "big, beautiful bill" includes 100 percent elimination of income taxes on any tipped income for the 4 million tipped workers. Deduction is available to both nonitemizers and itemizers for all tips received. There's no limit on the amount of tips, though an earned income limitation will apply. It's also available to W-2 employers and independent contractors, including Uber and Lyft drivers.

The White House also sent out a press release highlighting Trump's Truth Social post and five reasons why the bill is "a Once-in-a-Generation Chance." The first reason, about how this is "the largest tax cut in American history," includes mention of no tax on tips, as well as no tax on overtime. "It protects Medicaid for Americans by removing 1.4 million illegals," is another reason, which again, really hurts Democrats' narratives. "It makes President Trump’s border security permanent," is another reason, which was a particularly winning issue for Trump for the 2024 campaign, especially following four years of the Biden-Harris administration. "It finally modernizes air traffic control," is still another reason, and one the Trump administration's Department of Transportation has been working on lately. "It ends taxpayer-funded sex changes for minors," is the final reason listed. 

The legislation has also earned key outside endorsements, such as from the CEO of Uber and DoorDash cofounder, especially for the inclusion of no tax on tips. Jon Taffer has also communicated his support via Fox News.

