The Human Smuggling Narrative on 'Maryland Man' Abrego Garcia Keeps Getting Worse

The more we hear about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant dubbed "Maryland man" by Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media, the worse it looks. In addition to Abrego Garcia being a suspected MS-13 gang member, as well as his wife claiming he abused her. There have also been concerns that Abrego Garcia engaged in human smuggling, based on a November 30, 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee. There's still more coming out about that stop.

To recap, Abrego Garcia was stopped in late November 2022 in Maryland with multiple people in the truck he was driving. They did not have luggage. Abrego Garcia was let go with a citation about his driver's license. That truck belonged to a human smuggler, and The Tennessee Star is reporting that the man in question, Jose Ramon Hernandez Reyes, told authorities he had asked Abrego Garcia to transport illegal immigrants:

After confirming The Star’s previous reporting, the ABC News report revealed that Jose Ramon Hernandez Reyes, who the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed was the owner of the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Abrego Garcia in 2022, recently spoke to a DOJ lawyer regarding the stop after being offered immunity. Hernandez Reyes was previously arrested in 2019 and convicted of human trafficking in 2020. At that point, he was sentenced to 18 months behind bars, then deported and ordered not to return for three years. According to the Tuesday report, Hernandez Reyes violated the terms of his sentence and illegally reentered the United States sometime later, allowing DOJ attorneys to interview Hernandez Reyes at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Talladega, Alabama. The outlet, citing sources familiar with the interview, reported that Hernandez Reyes “recently spoke” with attorneys who asked questions about his connections to Abrego Garcia. Hernandez Reyes reportedly told the DOJ officials that he met Abrego Garcia in 2015, just three years after the latter man reportedly admitted to illegally entering the United States. After they met in 2015, the prisoner reportedly admitted to DOJ officials that he paid Abrego Garcia to transport illegal immigrants from Texas to various destinations throughout the United States.

The report also mentions how body camera footage from that traffic stop was released last week and obtained by The Star as well as Fox News, as we covered at the time.

This latest update appears to be particularly damning, and looks even worse for the "Maryland man" and "Maryland dad" narrative about Abrego Garcia.

Democrats in Congress, especially but not only Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), have flocked to El Salvador over Abrego Garcia, though House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) reportedly wants his members to stop such trips. Immigration meanwhile remains President Donald Trump's best issue.

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

