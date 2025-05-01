There's Even More Details Out There About Abrego Garcia's Traffic Stop

Democrats have for weeks been defending Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Although they may dub him as "Maryland man," he's an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, as well as a suspected MS-13 gang member, whose wife has claimed abused her, and there's also evidence he was involved in human trafficking. On Thursday night, Fox News' Bill Melugin, who has been posting various evidence against Abrego Garcia for some weeks, revealed more about the 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee that led to concerns about human trafficking.

To recap, it was revealed a few weeks ago that Abrego Garcia was pulled over on November 30, 2022 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and was even suspected of participating in human smuggling. He was allowed to proceed, though, and was not charged with any crime. It was also revealed last week that the truck used to carry those eight people with no luggage in the truck driven by Abrego Garcia when he was stopped belonged to a human smuggler.

The latest piece of evidence shared by Melugin speaks more so to the position the troopers who pulled over Abrego Garcia were in, with the body footage having been released and obtained by Fox News.

BREAKING: @FoxNews has obtained the Tennessee Highway Patrol bodycam footage from when “Maryland Man” Kilmar Abrego Garcia was suspected of human trafficking during a traffic stop in 2022.



“He’s hauling these people for money,” a trooper says. https://t.co/GbCdtAEGBa — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 2, 2025

As the Fox News article reveals:

Body camera video obtained by Fox News Digital shows Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers pulling over Abrego-Garcia, who had eight other individuals in his car, for what was initially a speeding violation. All people in the car are male. "How many rows have you got in here? Four seats? Four rows of seats?" a state trooper can be heard saying. "Did y'all put an extra one in? Huh? Did yall put another one in no? They come like this I've never seen one with that many seats in it." "He's hauling these people for money," one state trooper said. A source familiar with the situation told Fox News Digital that there was a conversation in the redacted portion of the video where state troopers discussed calling U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The troopers called ICE, which didn't come to pick up Abrego-Garcia. The source added that when state troopers entered Abrego-Garcia's name into the National Crime Information Center, a warning appeared that showed he was suspected of being a gang member or terrorist. In the video, a trooper said Abrego-Garcia was in possession of $1,400 in cash, saying it was probably his payment. A trooper also noted that Abrego-Garcia had an invalid Maryland driver's license. During the traffic stop, Abrego-Garcia was heard changing his story several times. Abrego-Garcia first said he was headed back to his residence in Maryland, then said he was going to a different town for work. He said the group of individuals were initially driving from St. Louis, Missouri.

The piece also reminds that Abrego Garcia is a suspected member of MS-13. In addition to his tattoos that President Donald Trump has reminded of, as well as court documents with details from an informant about Abrego Garcia, the Fox News report mentions that "Two previous judges concluded that Abrego-Garcia was likely affiliated with MS-13." He's also been accused of abusing his wife, on multiple instances, and has been described as a "violent" wife beater.

It's no wonder that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) wants his fellow Democrats to put a stop to these trips to El Salvador, where Abrego Garcia was deported to.

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

