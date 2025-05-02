He Paid Two Guys to Beat Him Up—Now He’s Paying the City of...
That '60 Minutes' Episode With Kamala Harris Actually Got an Emmy Nomination

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | May 02, 2025 2:30 PM
Not only did now President Donald Trump sue CBS News over their edited "60 Minutes" episode with then Vice President Kamala Harris, but that episode is making news in other ways. When the Emmy nominations were announced on Thursday, that interview in question was among those nominated. Amusingly enough, it's received a nomination for the Outstanding Edited Interview category, which sounds about right.

As Fox News reported:

The controversial "60 Minutes" interview at the center of President Donald Trump's high-stakes lawsuit against CBS News is now an Emmy-nominated program. 

The nominations for the 46th News & Documentary Emmy Awards were announced Thursday. "60 Minutes" landed several nods, most notably in the Outstanding Edited Interview category for its primetime special featuring then-Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The Trump White House seems to be quite pleased with the nominee and the category. 

"Of course it’s nominated for best editing because it takes some serious talent to edit Kamala’s answer into something that’s coherent and understandable, which in the end they still failed to do," White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital in a statement included in the article.

Less than one month before the 2024 election, CBS News conducted an interview with Harris, with the then vice president's answers being shared on the anniversary of the October 7 attack that Hamas perpetrated against Israel. Not only were Harris' answers noteworthy when it comes to how she felt about our ally in the Middle East, particularly Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but because her response was edited.

While Harris initially came off as providing something of a clear answer, at least for her, the actual result before it was edited came off as an inarticulate word salad that we're used to hearing from Harris, though this one was particularly awful. Trump sued right before the election, as he threatened he would. As a letter from counsel in late October of last year read in part, the edited interview was "aimed at causing confusion among the electorate regarding Vice President Kamala Harris’s abilities, intelligence, and appeal."

Trump did not have such an interview, citing schedule conflicts as well as how unfair the program had been to him in the past, which they called him out for, though it sounds like he made the right call. 

Trump has since increased his ask to $20 billion, and the lawsuit has also added Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) as a plaintiff. CBS News' parent company, Paramount, specifically their controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone, have reportedly been looking to settle. That's looking increasingly possible, given recent reports, including how the Paramount board cleared the way for a settlement. Then there's how Bill Owens, who had been an executive producer for "60 Minutes," resigned last week, as he complained about not being able to maintain independence. 

The tension has thrust the network into disarray, as the Fox News report further reveals:

One CBS News insider told Fox News Digital that everyone at the network is "on edge" over the ongoing drama. 

"Nobody knows the next shoe that will drop," they told Fox News Digital. "And internally, it's just very chaotic because everyone doesn't know what will happen next."

CBS staffers believe Trump's lawsuit is "BS" and that no one wants to see Paramount settle. Some are even "scared" about the prospect of a settlement, believing it will "hurt the news division and the perception of it." 

As a new flash for those in question at CBS News, they need not be concerned with a settlement "hurt[ing] the news division and the perception of it," as their response to being caught editing the interview, and their overall bias against Republicans, especially but not only Trump, is already an issue.

The Emmy's have given out awards to Trump political foes before, including then Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) in 2020, though it was later rescinded and on the same day he resigned as governor in 2021. 

