CBS Released the Unedited Kamala Harris Interview. It's Beyond Brutal.

CBS has finally released their complete, unedited interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris. It was a word salad bonanza. She sat down with 60 Minutes in the waning days of her campaign, where it was becoming clear that the now-former vice president lacked the presidential timber to win. The garrulous journey she took us on during these interviews was astounding in exposing her vapidity toward the most fundamental issues. These trainwreck interviews confirmed the reports of her ignoring staff and their briefing memos. She can’t go off the cuff.

Advertisement

The network was caught editing the interview, which led to Donald Trump filing a multi-billion dollar lawsuit against CBS, which is seriously considering settling with the president. Even with the heavy editing, Kamala still came off as aloof.

Here’s the full interview:

BREAKING: FCC releases unedited ‘60 Minutes’ interview with Kamala Harris during the election



President Trump sued CBS, alleging the interview was "deceptively doctored" to help Harris win. pic.twitter.com/tIxzGtKjIE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 5, 2025

CBS provided the FCC with unredacted video & a transcript of VP Harris’s ‘60 Minutes’ interview in response to the FCC’s review of a News Distortion complaint.



CBS did not ask for confidential or non-public treatment of these materials.



Given the value of transparency & the… — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) February 5, 2025

At very end of unedited @60Minutes video posted today by CBS, @BillWhitakerCBS called Harris’ economic policy proposals “logical.” When cameraman asked to get an over the shoulder shot of Whitaker: “Well we were talking about how you’re gonna pay for it and I mean I truly do mean… pic.twitter.com/Nj3eRf0mMk — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) February 5, 2025

Former Fox News and CBS correspondent Catherine Herridge clocked one answer at around three minutes. She also noted that some of the questions were fluff. Was this election interference and journalistic malfeasance? She doesn’t think so, equating this episode as an internal edit:

I watched the full, unedited video of the Kamala Harris interview + reviewed the full transcript as well as the segment that aired on CBS News.



I would encourage everyone who cares about fact driven journalism to do the same.@60Minutes did then-VP Harris a favor in the edit… pic.twitter.com/dna0iRno0W — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) February 6, 2025

I watched the full, unedited video of the Kamala Harris interview + reviewed the full transcript as well as the segment that aired on CBS News. I would encourage everyone who cares about fact driven journalism to do the same. 60 Minutes did then-VP Harris a favor in the edit room. Her lengthy, "word salad responses” were heavily condensed into a final broadcast segment that felt succinct and presidential. I clocked one of Harris’ answers at over three minutes. The full, unedited interview was not especially probing, asking questions such as, "Why do you want to be President of the United States?" That said, the video clip that spurred allegations of "news distortion" was not a journalistic foul but an internal edit. The public can decide if the heavily edited interview broadcast on 60 Minutes distorted Harris' performance. And whether then-candidate and former President Trump would have received the same treatment if he had accepted 60 Minutes invitation. In a statement CBS said, “we edited the interview to ensure that as much of the vice president's answers to 60 Minutes' many questions were included in our original broadcast while fairly representing those answers. 60 Minutes' hard-hitting questions of the vice president speak for themselves.”

Advertisement

Whatever the case, the lying press is a corrupt cabal trying to maintain the interests of the Democratic Party and the slimy political class that’s getting their gravy train derailed by Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency helmed by Elon Musk. The intent was to make Kamala not look like such a stunad. They still failed in that endeavor.