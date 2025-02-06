Wait, USAID Was Involved in Donald Trump's Impeachment?
CNN Host Loses It When a GOP Rep Presses Her About Military Families...
This Is Likely Why Politico Couldn't Make Payroll Last Week
Don’t Fall in Love With Fetterman
DOGE to the Rescue?
USAID Might Be the One Thing Democrats Love More Than Abortion
Expanding the GOP Base by Defending Religious Freedoms Against CCP Aggression
Democrats Do Have a Message
VIP
A Key Part of Murphy's Environmental Agenda Collapses
Ending the Taxpayer-Funded Blue Pipeline
President Trump’s Bold and Justified Move to Pardon the FACE Act Weaponization Victims
Personnel Is Policy: Hassett Brings Fiscal Responsibility to the White House
Promises Made, Promises Kept
A Great Birthday Party Is Coming
Tipsheet

CBS Released the Unedited Kamala Harris Interview. It's Beyond Brutal.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 06, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

CBS has finally released their complete, unedited interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris. It was a word salad bonanza. She sat down with 60 Minutes in the waning days of her campaign, where it was becoming clear that the now-former vice president lacked the presidential timber to win. The garrulous journey she took us on during these interviews was astounding in exposing her vapidity toward the most fundamental issues. These trainwreck interviews confirmed the reports of her ignoring staff and their briefing memos. She can’t go off the cuff. 

Advertisement

The network was caught editing the interview, which led to Donald Trump filing a multi-billion dollar lawsuit against CBS, which is seriously considering settling with the president. Even with the heavy editing, Kamala still came off as aloof.

Here’s the full interview:

Former Fox News and CBS correspondent Catherine Herridge clocked one answer at around three minutes. She also noted that some of the questions were fluff. Was this election interference and journalistic malfeasance? She doesn’t think so, equating this episode as an internal edit: 

Recommended

Wait, USAID Was Involved in Donald Trump's Impeachment? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

I watched the full, unedited video of the Kamala Harris interview + reviewed the full transcript as well as the segment that aired on CBS News.   

I would encourage everyone who cares about fact driven journalism to do the same. 

60 Minutes did then-VP Harris a favor in the edit room.  Her lengthy, "word salad responses” were heavily condensed into a final broadcast segment that felt succinct and presidential.   I clocked one of Harris’ answers at over three minutes.  

The full, unedited interview was not especially probing, asking questions such as, "Why do you want to be President of the United States?" 

That said, the video clip that spurred allegations of "news distortion" was not a journalistic foul but an internal edit. 

The public can decide if the heavily edited interview broadcast on 60 Minutes distorted Harris' performance. 

And whether then-candidate and former President Trump would have received the same treatment if he had accepted 60 Minutes invitation.  

In a statement CBS said, “we edited the interview to ensure that as much of the vice president's answers to 60 Minutes' many questions were included in our original broadcast while fairly representing those answers. 60 Minutes' hard-hitting questions of the vice president speak for themselves.” 

Advertisement

Whatever the case, the lying press is a corrupt cabal trying to maintain the interests of the Democratic Party and the slimy political class that’s getting their gravy train derailed by Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency helmed by Elon Musk. The intent was to make Kamala not look like such a stunad. They still failed in that endeavor. 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, USAID Was Involved in Donald Trump's Impeachment? Matt Vespa
This Is Likely Why Politico Couldn't Make Payroll Last Week Matt Vespa
CNN Host Loses It When a GOP Rep Presses Her About Military Families and Remote Work Matt Vespa
This Was One of the Most Chaotic CNN Panels and Scott Jennings Was the Target Matt Vespa
'Rude, Aggressive, Unhinged': Democratic Congresswomen Force Their Way Into Meeting With Speaker Johnson Rebecca Downs
Don’t Fall in Love With Fetterman Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wait, USAID Was Involved in Donald Trump's Impeachment? Matt Vespa
Advertisement