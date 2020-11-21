Take a Wild Guess Why Cuomo Is Receiving an Emmy Award

New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has come under fire for various Wuhan coronavirus decisions, the biggest one being his mandate for assisted living facilities and nursing homes to take in COVID positive patients. In fact, Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean has been outspoken about how the decision personally impacted her family, resulting in the death of her mother and father-in-law.

Despite that, Cuomo is receiving the International Emmy Foundation Award "in recognition of his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic." He was selected because of "his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world," the academy stated in a press release.

The award is presented to an individual or organization who "crosses cultural boundaries to tough our common humanity."

“The Governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure,” International Academy President and CEO, Bruce L. Paisner said in a statement. “People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”

Gov Andrew M Cuomo of NY will receive the International Emmy Founders Award in recognition of his leadership during the Covid19 pandemic & his masterful use of TV to inform & calm people around the world. The Emmy will be presented to @NYGovCuomo on Nov 23 https://t.co/dwKIImwYNV pic.twitter.com/1mKkmg6FKW — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 20, 2020

This is such a ridiculous award that many of us were wondering if it was actually some sort of sick joke.

Is this parody? Please tell me it is. https://t.co/VUaUq2OrHI — Beth Baumann (@eb454) November 20, 2020

Journalism and TV awards are no longer badges of honor. They are parody scarlet letters of shame and disrepute, rewarding underachievement which kowtows to the established order.



They’re giving an Emmy to the Governor of New York for his... COVID response. https://t.co/SQGULwkHLR — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 21, 2020

And the award for the best actor who portrayed himself as a leader while COVID-positive patients were sent to nursing homes goes to... https://t.co/ATfNX1JmkY — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) November 20, 2020

Thousands of elderly that died in nursing homes thanks to your winner’s “leadership” won’t be able to watch this show, unfortunately. https://t.co/S7UPHkLxwk — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 20, 2020

This is grotesque. @NYGovCuomo killed the elderly in nursing homes with his decree to move covid patients into nursing homes. He still will not release the numbers. And the @TelevisionAcad talks about ‘plot lines’. Oh indeed there was a plot, but not 4 tv. Shameful. https://t.co/9Ednu7oC9b — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) November 21, 2020

You can be responsible for the single most deadly policy in America but as long as you aren’t Trump you will get an award https://t.co/PphT7XJSqq — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) November 21, 2020

This is outrageous, of course. But it's their narrative, and nothing will change it. https://t.co/U8tHhrlI7m — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 20, 2020

Cuomo is beyond hypocritical. He has a book out about being a leader during COVID... while the pandemic is still going on. Cuomo is receiving an award for his leadership... while the pandemic is still taking place. Oh, and he's being recognized for his leadership decisions when he irresponsibly forced nursing homes to take in COVID-positive patients.

Aren't awards supposed to applaud people for good things? Or did the definition change and the rest of America didn't get the memo?