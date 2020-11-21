New York

Take a Wild Guess Why Cuomo Is Receiving an Emmy Award

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Nov 21, 2020 6:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Take a Wild Guess Why Cuomo Is Receiving an Emmy Award

Source: AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has come under fire for various Wuhan coronavirus decisions, the biggest one being his mandate for assisted living facilities and nursing homes to take in COVID positive patients. In fact, Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean has been outspoken about how the decision personally impacted her family, resulting in the death of her mother and father-in-law.

Despite that, Cuomo is receiving the International Emmy Foundation Award "in recognition of his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic." He was selected because of "his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world," the academy stated in a press release. 

The award is presented to an individual or organization who "crosses cultural boundaries to tough our common humanity."

“The Governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure,”  International Academy President and CEO, Bruce L. Paisner said in a statement. “People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”

This is such a ridiculous award that many of us were wondering if it was actually some sort of sick joke.

Cuomo is beyond hypocritical. He has a book out about being a leader during COVID... while the pandemic is still going on. Cuomo is receiving an award for his leadership... while the pandemic is still taking place. Oh, and he's being recognized for his leadership decisions when he irresponsibly forced nursing homes to take in COVID-positive patients. 

Aren't awards supposed to applaud people for good things? Or did the definition change and the rest of America didn't get the memo?

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

BREAKING: Why a Federal Judge Tossed Out One of the Trump Campaign's PA Lawsuits
Beth Baumann

Sidney Powell: Some 'May Need Witness Protection' After Our Exposé
Beth Baumann
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Certifies the Election Results But There's a Catch
Beth Baumann

What One Senator Experienced During a Coronavirus Vaccine Trial
Beth Baumann

BLM Co-Founder Calls on Biden to Back a Crazy Progressive 'Civil Rights' Bill
Beth Baumann

Gov. Newsom's Running Into a Problem with His COVID Curfew
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular