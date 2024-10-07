How the Left Marked the Anniversary of October 7

Monday marked the anniversary of the October 7 terrorist attack that Hamas perpetrated against Israel. One year after a day that resulted in the death of 1,200 Israelis, as well as the rape, torture, and kidnapping, pro-Hamas terrorist sympathizers in the United States continue to rage against our ally in the Middle East.

Democrats have been disarray over supporting our ally in the Middle East, especially when it comes to the November elections. Vice President Kamala Harris released a statement and also gave remarks about the anniversary. Her commemoration of the anniversary has been marred by her inability to properly hold a shovel to plant trees, though.

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff plant a tree on the anniversary of the October 7th Massacre. pic.twitter.com/yiXn4GIqxl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 7, 2024

Further, both Harris' statement and remarks on the anniversary of October 7 referenced "the Palestinian people," with the former also making reference to Lebanon.

"It is far past time for a hostage and ceasefire deal to end the suffering of innocent people. And I will always fight for the Palestinian people to be able to realize their right to dignity, freedom, security, and self-determination. We also continue to believe that a diplomatic solution across the Israel-Lebanon border region is the only path to restore lasting calm and allow residents on both sides to return safely to their homes," her statement read in part.

I will never forget the horror of October 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists brutally attacked Israel. Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/VsSIUgv7k9 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 7, 2024

Join me and the @SecondGentleman as we speak about the horror of Hamas’ October 7, 2023 terrorist attack in Israel and as we dedicate a tree at the Vice President’s Residence to honor the 1,200 innocent people killed in that heinous attack. https://t.co/22fl0rvsXB — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 7, 2024

On Monday, Harris' interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes" aired. That the Biden-Harris administration has become increasingly anti-Israel was on full display, as Harris threw Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu under the bus during her conversation with Bill Whitaker.

"The work that we do diplomatically with the leadership of Israel is an ongoing pursuit around making clear our principles," Harris pointed out. "We are not gonna stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end," she continued when Whitaker mentioned, "but it seems that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not listening.

Harris threw Netanyahu under the bus even further from there, though. When asked if "we have a real close ally in Prime Minister Netanyahu," the Democratic nominee wouldn't directly answer. "I think, with all due respect, the better question is do we have an important alliance between the American people and the Israeli people. And the answer to that question is yes," she offered instead.

WATCH as Kamala Harris SNUBS Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:



Whitaker: “Do we have a real close ally in Prime Minister Netanyahu?”



Harris: “With all due respect the better question is do we have an important alliance between the American people and the Israeli… pic.twitter.com/Q2uxkm1Lqc — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) October 8, 2024

Meanwhile, the radical leftists whom Harris is looking to appeal to, engaged in violent protests, especially in New York City. October 7 is also when pro-Hamas terrorist sympathizers decided to hold a "Solidarity March for Palestine."

Kamala Harris planted a tree. https://t.co/rfZk5Utj3u — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 7, 2024

Anti-Israeli agitators gathered at Columbia University, where the daughter of Harris' fellow Democrat, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, was present to spew pro-Hamas narratives.

As Madeline covered at the time in April, Isra Hirsi was suspended from Barnard College. The congresswoman herself also referred to Jewish students as "pro-genocide" as she toured campus not long after.

As of late Monday night, Omar has not posted from either of her X accounts about the anniversary.

Ilhan Omar daughter leading the charge 👀👀 https://t.co/3j9IhBON7o pic.twitter.com/H9NKRScyiU — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 7, 2024

Calling for a 'final solution' is fulfilling Hitler’s vision.



This unchecked hate on elite college campuses will end in tragedy if administrations don’t act NOW to condemn and expel these terror cheerleaders. https://t.co/Hu7OeCkIA5 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 7, 2024

The group of terror supporters at Columbia are chanting for “intifada,” while harassing a display for the hostages.



Where is Columbia police? How is this level of intimidation accepted? pic.twitter.com/api0n1j0fE — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 7, 2024

Do we want four more years of this? https://t.co/wO51hLgEeb — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) October 7, 2024

The enemy is here. Buy guns and ammunition. https://t.co/JKqMm17LQm — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 7, 2024

American citizens are among those who remain held in captivity. The body of one American hostage, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, was found in late August. Harris made reference to those hostages in her remarks and her statement.

CNN's Scott Jennings referenced how Democrats are in disarray over this issue. He spoke on Sunday, previewing much of what was seen throughout Monday. This includes how former and potentially future President Donald Trump "firmly believes that the Democratic Party has been coopted by and is influenced by people who fundamentally believe Israel is in the wrong and that somehow October 7 was a justified attack."

Jennings passionately insisted "it makes me sick... when I turn on the television [and] I see people marching through the streets of major American cities and across college campuses, carrying the Hezbollah flag, flying the Hamas colors, and ripping down the posters of people who have been taken hostage, and are still being held hostage today! It makes me sick, because I think there's a lot of Republicans, and Donald Trump included, that think this is fundamentally a fight for the future of western civilization." Jennings also made clear he doesn't think Trump should have to apologize "for making a forceful case to Jewish Americans about why the Republican Party is better for them today!

Makes me sick to see pro-terrorist/anti-Jewish marchers in American cities and on college campuses. Donald Trump is RIGHT to argue that the Democratic Party is heavily influenced by these people. It’s a fight for the future of Western Civilization. My latest on @cnn pic.twitter.com/bJhrKcOxyu — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 7, 2024

Trump appeared at an event in New York on Monday and will deliver remarks at the Trump National Doral Miami. During a Trump-Vance campaign press call on the anniversary, former Democratic Rep. Peter Deutsch of Florida's 20th Congressional District, also endorsed Trump.

Karoline Leavitt, the national press secretary for the campaign, also spoke about how they are appealing to Jewish American voters when it comes to support for Israel and peace in the Middle East.