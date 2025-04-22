'60 Minutes' Producer Resigns Amid Trump Lawsuit Chaos and CBS Backlash

In a significant shake-up at CBS News, Bill Owens, the executive producer of 60 Minutes, has resigned, citing a loss of his ability to make independent editorial decisions. Owens, who had been with CBS News for 37 years and served as executive producer since 2019, expressed that his departure was due to increasing constraints on journalistic autonomy within the network.

On Tuesday, in a statement, Owens explained that over the past few months, it became clear that he was no longer allowed to run 60 Minutes independently, making decisions based on what was best for the show and its audience. After defending the show's integrity from every angle, he stepped down so the program could move forward under new leadership.

“In short, 60 Minutes will do what it has done for 57 years,” Owen’s statement continued. “Wendy McMahon has always had our back, and she agrees that 60 Minutes needs to be run by a 60 Minute producer. Tanya has been an amazing partner, as have Claudia and Debbie, Matt Richman and Matt Polevoy. I am grateful to all of them. “I have been shot at and threatened with jail for protecting a source. I have overseen more than 600 stories as Executive Producer of 60. I know who I am and what I have done to cover the most important stories of our time under difficult conditions. I am also proud to have hired the next generation of correspondents and to call Lesley, Bill, Anderson, Sharyn, Jon, Cecilia and Scott friends. Scott one of my closest. Thank you all, remain focused on the moment, our audience deserves it.”

Owens' resignation comes amid President Donald Trump's $20 billion lawsuit against CBS' parent company, Paramount Global. The lawsuit accuses 60 Minutes of "unlawful and illegal behavior" due to what Trump claims was deceptive editing of an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris last October. Trump is seeking a retraction and even suggested CBS’s broadcast license be revoked. A mediator has recently been chosen to help resolve the dispute. Owens has previously refused to offer an apology as part of any potential settlement. Reports indicate that Owens' resistance to both political and corporate influence led to tensions at the highest levels of Paramount, particularly with Shari Redstone, the company's controlling shareholder.

CBS News President Wendy McMahon expressed her support for Owens in a separate memo, stating, "Supporting what he stood for was an easy decision for me, and I never took for granted that he did the same for me."