Hey, CBS, What in the Fresh Hell Is This Statement About Kamala's Interview?

Remember Kamala Harris’ interview on 60 Minutes earlier this month? It was a disaster for the vice president, and that’s with heavy edits. The full transcript has yet to be released. It’s warranted since the network got caught heavily editing Kamala’s sit-down with Bill Whitaker.

Now ABC & CBS have both been caught editing Harris’s answers to try helping her sound less retarded https://t.co/hYJOUCmnnh https://t.co/Gjtz5pbF9l — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 8, 2024

Busted in the act, the pressure campaign for the network to release something unredacted about this shambolic spectacle has forced CBS to issue this statement. It’s equally catastrophic—who thought this was a good idea?

Former President Donald Trump is accusing 60 Minutes of deceitful editing of our Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. That is false 60 Minutes gave an excerpt of our interview to Face the Nation that used a longer section of her answer than that on 60 Minutes. Same question. Same answer. But a different portion of the response. When we edit any interview, whether a politician, an athlete, or movie star, we strive to be clear, accurate and on point. The portion of her answer on 60 Minutes was more succinct, which allows time for other subjects in a wide ranging 21-minute-long segment. Remember, Mr. Trump pulled out of his interview with 60 Minutes and the vice president participated. Our long-standing invitation to former President Trump remains open. If he would like to discuss the issues facing the nation and the Harris interview, we would be happy to have him on 60 Minutes.

This self-righteous statement, for no apparent reason, is not “here is the unedited transcript.” https://t.co/Rx4kwtxYzm — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 21, 2024

CBS just released a statement on its 60 Minutes edit of the Kamala interview.



Still no transcript or transparency, but now attacking Trump. Don’t know which PR genius thought this was a good idea… pic.twitter.com/QzijRafKhv — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 20, 2024

This defensive, shameful statement blames Trump - and all of us - for noticing the edit they made to make Harris look better (or “more succinct” in their framing). Truly the final nail in the coffin of this news organization’s credibility. https://t.co/2e3qasrv9H — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) October 20, 2024

This is the kind of statement a campaign makes, not a news organization.



And it’s also a lie. They were not the same answer. No Republicans should ever go on CBS News again. Deny them the credibility. pic.twitter.com/8kNORqWzZh — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 20, 2024

No transcript was included. Also, you guys are really going to take a swipe at Trump there. These types of antics have led to trust in the media imploding like the OceanGate submersible. They can’t get away with this stuff anymore, and it’s starting to annoy them.