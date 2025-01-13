Tim Walz Endorses David Hogg in Bid for DNC Vice Chair

While leadership of the Democratic Party looks particularly rudderless at the moment, several candidates are vying for the role of DNC chair and vice chair. Among those seeking the latter position include David Hogg, 24, a gun control activist. He recently received the endorsement from Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), the particularly incompetent running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 campaign.

Advertisement

The endorsement, which came last Friday, certainly garnered attention and was even a trending topic over X at the time. Such news was shared in that morning's edition of POLITICO Playbook, as highlighted by Hogg over X, and Walz also posted his endorsement from his political account.

"He has a unique ability to connect with the American people and to speak to the strengths of our party," Walz offered in part about Hogg. It's worth wondering, though, just what those supposed "strengths" are, or even more so if the governor if the best judge of character in such a way, especially with what little he had to offer to think ticket.

Good morning! Honored to have your support @Tim_Walz let's win this thing pic.twitter.com/DrtKBh5jEt — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) January 10, 2025

David Hogg represents exactly the kind of bold, dynamic, and courageous leadership our party needs right now. He has a unique ability to connect with the American people and to speak to the strengths of our party.



I couldn’t be happier to support him for DNC Vice Chair. pic.twitter.com/sHlX2fmUmD — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) January 10, 2025

Regardless as to what, if anything Walz's endorsement has to offer, that Hogg received it is still curious. As we covered at the time, Alex Breusewitz, who served as a social media advisor to the Trump-Vance campaign, highlighted in late November how Hogg serves as a Democratic "influencer." Hogg even had a role in Harris picking Walz as her running mate, expressing support for the governor in late July, just days after President Joe Biden was forced out of the race.

Bruesewitz also communicated he supported Hogg's bid for vice chair, as it was rumored at the time that Hogg was considering such a move.

The Democrats already have their own "influencer ecosystem." The issue isn't a lack of "influencers" for the Democrats; rather, it's that the influencers they have built and propped up are, quite frankly, neither the brightest nor authentic.



To be clear, I'm not implying that… pic.twitter.com/08miJBSVdH — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) November 29, 2024

On Friday, Bruesewitz once more reiterated his support for Hogg over X, even tagging the vice chair candidate and recalling how "instrumental" he was in the selection for Harris' running mate. "He was instrumental in Kamala Harris choosing Tim Walz as her VP and has been a staunch advocate for the disastrous policies that are destroying the Democrat Party," he posted. "Keep going, David!"

The Daily Mail Charlie Spiering, whom Bruesewitz was reposting, also highlighted how Walz's endorsement of Hogg was a "window into Dem's influencer culture."

I've been advocating for this for several months now: I fully endorse @davidhogg111 for DNC Vice Chair. He was instrumental in Kamala Harris choosing Tim Walz as her VP and has been a staunch advocate for the disastrous policies that are destroying the Democrat Party. Keep going,… https://t.co/fCckTtvGha — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) January 10, 2025

Advertisement

A window into Dem's influencer culture.



David Hogg, cultivated by Stephanie Cutter's Precision Strategies firm, was an early actor in helping astroturf Tim Walz for VP.



Now Tim Walz is boosting David Hogg for DNC Vice Chair pic.twitter.com/01HGacMXGK — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 10, 2025

There are some rather vocal opponents when it comes to Hogg's bid, including Andrew Pollack, whose daughter, Meadow, was murdered during that 2018 school shooting.

In addition to Hogg, other candidates running for vice chair include: Joe Barbuto, Artie Blanco, Waikinya Clanton, Shasti Conrad, Michelle Deatrick, Aisha Dew, Kalyn Free, Adam Frisch, Chris Jones, Malcolm Kenyatta, Joe Paolino, Jeanna Repass and James Zogby. Three will be chosen from among the list.

David Hogg:



-Lied about surviving a school shooting (wasn’t in the building it happened)

-Son of an FBI agent

-Got into Harvard with poor grades/test scores

-Never worked a real job in his life

-Profited tremendously off dead kids

-Gun grabber



Now he’s being considered for DNC… — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) January 11, 2025

Democrats seem to be in disarray all around, including and especially when it comes to leadership and who is actually running the show. During Monday's White House briefing, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre didn't even have a response for Fox News' Peter Doocy about who is really in charge of the party.

Advertisement