Judge Cannon Rules on Publication of Jack Smith Report
Special Counsel in the Hunter Biden Case Shreds Joe for Politicizing Justice System
Andrew Cuomo Might Be Making a Comeback in an Unexpected Way
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Big Mad at Mark Zuckerberg
Discussion of School Shootings Betrays How Gun Grabbers Misrepresent Everything
Biden Has Bailed Out More Than 5 Million Student Loan Borrowers During His...
VIP
Biden Quietly Screws Over Low-Income Americans in Final Days of Office
L.A.’s Wealthy Ripped for Hiring $2K Per Hour Private Firefighters
Remember Biden's Line of 'We Beat Medicare'? KJP Just Repeated It.
VIP
Joe Rogan Said the US Should Take Over This Country
Congress Must Use 2025 to Restore FCC Auction Authority and Build a...
A Parental Rights Law Is Now on the Books in This State
Newsom, Other Democrats Solicit Funds for ActBlue
VIP
How Bad Are Joe Biden's Ratings As He Prepares to Leave Office?...
Tipsheet

Tim Walz Endorses David Hogg in Bid for DNC Vice Chair

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  January 13, 2025 7:00 PM
Townhall Media

While leadership of the Democratic Party looks particularly rudderless at the moment, several candidates are vying for the role of DNC chair and vice chair. Among those seeking the latter position include David Hogg, 24, a gun control activist. He recently received the endorsement from Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), the particularly incompetent running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 campaign. 

Advertisement

The endorsement, which came last Friday, certainly garnered attention and was even a trending topic over X at the time. Such news was shared in that morning's edition of POLITICO Playbook, as highlighted by Hogg over X, and Walz also posted his endorsement from his political account. 

"He has a unique ability to connect with the American people and to speak to the strengths of our party," Walz offered in part about Hogg. It's worth wondering, though, just what those supposed "strengths" are, or even more so if the governor if the best judge of character in such a way, especially with what little he had to offer to think ticket. 

Regardless as to what, if anything Walz's endorsement has to offer, that Hogg received it is still curious. As we covered at the time, Alex Breusewitz, who served as a social media advisor to the Trump-Vance campaign, highlighted in late November how Hogg serves as a Democratic "influencer." Hogg even had a role in Harris picking Walz as her running mate, expressing support for the governor in late July, just days after President Joe Biden was forced out of the race. 

Recommended

Here's Who Maxine Waters Is Blaming for California's Disastrous Response to the Fires Guy Benson
Advertisement

Bruesewitz also communicated he supported Hogg's bid for vice chair, as it was rumored at the time that Hogg was considering such a move. 

On Friday, Bruesewitz once more reiterated his support for Hogg over X, even tagging the vice chair candidate and recalling how "instrumental" he was in the selection for Harris' running mate. "He was instrumental in Kamala Harris choosing Tim Walz as her VP and has been a staunch advocate for the disastrous policies that are destroying the Democrat Party," he posted. "Keep going, David!"

The Daily Mail Charlie Spiering, whom Bruesewitz was reposting, also highlighted how Walz's endorsement of Hogg was a "window into Dem's influencer culture."

Advertisement

There are some rather vocal opponents when it comes to Hogg's bid, including Andrew Pollack, whose daughter, Meadow, was murdered during that 2018 school shooting. 

In addition to Hogg, other candidates running for vice chair include: Joe Barbuto, Artie Blanco, Waikinya Clanton, Shasti Conrad, Michelle Deatrick, Aisha Dew, Kalyn Free, Adam Frisch, Chris Jones, Malcolm Kenyatta, Joe Paolino, Jeanna Repass and James Zogby. Three will be chosen from among the list. 

Democrats seem to be in disarray all around, including and especially when it comes to leadership and who is actually running the show. During Monday's White House briefing, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre didn't even have a response for Fox News' Peter Doocy about who is really in charge of the party.

Advertisement
Tags: RADICAL LEFT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Who Maxine Waters Is Blaming for California's Disastrous Response to the Fires Guy Benson
There Is No Bottom for Blue California Kurt Schlichter
Fani Willis Just Can't Let the Trump Case Go Mia Cathell
You Won't Believe What This Trans Athlete Said About Competing Against Women Madeline Leesman
L.A.’s Wealthy Ripped for Hiring $2K Per Hour Private Firefighters Sarah Arnold
DeSantis Just Made an Announcement About Trump's Deportation Program Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Who Maxine Waters Is Blaming for California's Disastrous Response to the Fires Guy Benson
Advertisement