Psst, Democrats, You Remain Extremely Unpopular

Democrats seem to have a newfound spring in their step, as they emerge from the embittered and disoriented fog of losing decisively to Donald Trump. They're feeling themselves now, visiting El Salvador to stand with a criminal illegal immigrant who's been accused of wife beating and found by two different judges to be a gang member. He's credibly suspected of human trafficking, and was identified by both law enforcement sources and others as being part of MS-13. Whatever rule of law issues apply in this case, championing this man has certainly been a choice. And they've made it. They're calling Republicans Nazis, over and over again, and bellowing about tyranny and treason while fueling a climate of hatred and violence on the Left. They're showing solidarity with illegal immigrants, fighting deportations tooth and nail, having been complicit in ten million illegal border crossings over ten years. They've taken up the cause of America-hating Hamas supporters, whitewashing their bigotry and illegal conduct while sermonizing about 'free speech,' something they rarely seem to defend or value under other circumstances.

They believe in the "rule of law," you see, except when it comes to widespread lawlessness that their tribe favors. They cherish "free speech," except when cancel culture matters more. They want to limit the power of the federal government and embrace federalism, except when they control the executive branch. And they're very concerned about the bullying and intimidation of judges...except when they're doing the bullying and intimidation:

2025: Chuck Schumer says Trump wants to intimidate and threaten judges.



2020: Chuck Schumer tries to intimidate and threaten Justices of the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/FdisnZKk0I — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025



What a shameless, hypocritical clown. So while Democrats are feeling wind at their backs -- having won and over-performed in some special and off-year elections, as they tend to do -- they'd be well-advised not to over-read what's happening. Yes, the tariffs are very unpopular, and the uncertainty they're causing has seriously impacted President Trump's approval ratings. That is true, and we've covered it. But have Democrats looked at their own polling lately? Their bete noir may be less popular, but on several key metrics, he's still more popular than they are:

84% Americans agree Democrats face a crisis of leadership



80% agree Democrats don't know how to oppose Trump



68% agree the Democrats are out of touch with the real issues affecting America



Atlasintel #A+ — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) April 18, 2025

🚨This is BRUTAL for Democrats — and it's glorious that CNN has to report it!



Brianna Keilar: "New polling shows Democratic leadership with only a 27% approval. It's a record low for the party and CNN polling back to 2008!"



Frank Luntz: Democrats have "no idea how to offer an… pic.twitter.com/HwwFEayqBQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 29, 2025

Poll: 67% of voters believe the Democratic Party is out of touch. pic.twitter.com/KTCC9NR1FS — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 29, 2017



Trump is at 60 percent on that 'out of touch' question from the Washington Post survey, which is seven points less bad than his opponents. Similar story here:

The proportion of Americans who trust President Donald Trump to run the country more than they trust the Democrats is greater than the proportion of Americans who trust the Democrats over Trump, a new poll has found. A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll has found that while Trump's approval rating is sliding, he still commands more trust than Democrats in Congress to work on key issues...According to the poll, 37 percent of people trust Trump to do a better job handling the country's main problems than they trust Democrats in Congress. Some, 30 percent would trust the Democrats more than Trump, while a further 30 percent said they would trust neither, and 4 percent said they would trust both Trump and the Democrats equally.

Democrats lost last year, in part, because a public that craves normalcy looked at their options and determined that Donald Trump was the relatively sane choice. The opposition is still seen as out of touch, extreme, and crazy. Because they are. New polling conducted for the NRCC offers an early look at how voters across 46 swing districts are feeling (very far) in advance of the midterms. If Democrats were hoping declines in Trump's support would redound to a huge advantage for themselves, that...doesn't seem to be happening:

Coinciding with Trump's 100 day mark, here's what NRCC polling across 46 battleground districts is finding so far: pic.twitter.com/jSAAjy8rpB — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 30, 2025



If the tariffs drive a wider economic downturn, Democrats could win a major blue wave in 2026 by default. They'll also likely enjoy their structrual high vs. low propensity voter advantage, making them the favorites to retake at least the House. But re-entrusting power to Democrats does not appear to be the default setting for many American voters. And Democrats seem to know it, even as they cannot rein in their most radical members, because they represent the beating heart of their base. Activists and journalists, their core constituents, love it. I'll leave you with a good indicator of how lost the party remains -- an octagenarian career politician whining that his team's struggles are somehow attributable to negative coverage from a 'news' media that overwhelmingly supports and carries water for them:

Democrat Rep. Jim Clyburn blames mainstream media for party’s cratering support https://t.co/IsR7Ffdu1M pic.twitter.com/d40wVpDRrD — New York Post (@nypost) April 19, 2025



Republicans may complain about media bias and corruption too often, even if it's broadly accurate and deserved. When Democrats bellyache about media "bias" against them, it's a laughable red flag.