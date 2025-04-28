DHS Touts 'Most Secure Border in American History'
New Study Reveals This Disturbing Fact About Medication Abortions
Is Axios for Real With This Piece on Columbus Day?
Red Flags: Tariffs, Economy Sink Trump Approval Across Multiple Polls
House Democrat Reveals He's Not Running for Reelection
Homan Responds to Claims That a 2-Year-Old American Was Deported to Honduras
Illinois Governor Declares, 'Republicans Cannot Know a Moment of Peace'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | April 28, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Marton

Democrats are ratcheting up their dangerous rhetoric in the era of President Donald Trump, and it only looks to be getting worse. On Sunday, while speaking at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner, Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) made some rather alarming remarks, as he went after Republicans specifically. 

"Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption," Pritzer began by saying, as if that were some sort of defense. "But I am now," he continued, which was met with wild applause and even cheers of "YEAH" from the audience. 

"These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace," Pritzker continued, his voice raised to speak over the applause that was still going on. "They have to understand that we will fight their cruelty with every megaphone and microphone that we have! We must castigate them on the soapbox, and then punish them at the ballot box," he said, to still more applause. 

Nowhere in the clip, which was shared by CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere, does Pritzker remind the audience to be peaceful. 

It didn't take long for such remarks to spread widely over X, with "Pritzker" even trending over the social media platform. 

Among those taking issue with Pritzker's remarks included the president's own son, Donald Trump Jr., who raised concerns that the governor was calling for someone to assassinate his father, even after Trump faced two assassination attempts during the 2024 campaign.

As Trump Jr. asked, "Are you trying to inspire a 3rd assassination attempt on my dad? Two wasn't enough for you?"

Other quoted reposts also shared that same sentiment about a concerning call for violence, even after Trump was nearly assassinated. Just days before he was to accept the nomination at the RNC last July in Milwaukee, Trump was shot in the ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, as he turned his head to look at a poster. One man, firefighter Corey Comperatore, was even killed. 

Almost exactly two months later, Ryan Wesley Routh allegedly tried to assassinate Trump while he was playing golf at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. 

That Prtizker went to such a state is alone noteworthy, as New Hampshire is where potential presidential contenders visit, as it proudly holds the first in the nation primary status. It's also become something of a purplish state. Indeed, Pritzker's name is on the list for potential 2028 Democratic Party candidates. He's gained attention in particular for fighting the Trump administration on illegal immigration, with Illinois being a sanctuary state. Illinois, and particularly the city of Chicago have also earned the attention and ire of the Trump administration as well as the House of Representatives

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) was also among those sharing the clip, and he brought up the state's sanctuary state status, which he said amounts to not allowing his residents "a moment of peace."

Editor's Note: Salem Media Group, which is the parent company of Townhall, announced a partnership with Donald Trump Jr. earlier this month. 

