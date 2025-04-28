Illinois Governor Declares, 'Republicans Cannot Know a Moment of Peace'

Democrats are ratcheting up their dangerous rhetoric in the era of President Donald Trump, and it only looks to be getting worse. On Sunday, while speaking at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner, Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) made some rather alarming remarks, as he went after Republicans specifically.

"Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption," Pritzer began by saying, as if that were some sort of defense. "But I am now," he continued, which was met with wild applause and even cheers of "YEAH" from the audience.

"These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace," Pritzker continued, his voice raised to speak over the applause that was still going on. "They have to understand that we will fight their cruelty with every megaphone and microphone that we have! We must castigate them on the soapbox, and then punish them at the ballot box," he said, to still more applause.

Nowhere in the clip, which was shared by CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere, does Pritzker remind the audience to be peaceful.

Pritzker calls for mass protests and disruption - “Republicans cannot know a moment of peace,” he says, swaying their portraits will one day be put in museums “reserved for tyrants and traitors” pic.twitter.com/BBBuL1Uz9O — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) April 28, 2025

It didn't take long for such remarks to spread widely over X, with "Pritzker" even trending over the social media platform.

Among those taking issue with Pritzker's remarks included the president's own son, Donald Trump Jr., who raised concerns that the governor was calling for someone to assassinate his father, even after Trump faced two assassination attempts during the 2024 campaign.

As Trump Jr. asked, "Are you trying to inspire a 3rd assassination attempt on my dad? Two wasn't enough for you?"

Are you trying to inspire a 3rd assassination attempt on my dad? Two wasn't enough for you? https://t.co/ewxGWSLsQ4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 28, 2025

Other quoted reposts also shared that same sentiment about a concerning call for violence, even after Trump was nearly assassinated. Just days before he was to accept the nomination at the RNC last July in Milwaukee, Trump was shot in the ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, as he turned his head to look at a poster. One man, firefighter Corey Comperatore, was even killed.

Almost exactly two months later, Ryan Wesley Routh allegedly tried to assassinate Trump while he was playing golf at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Prominent Democrats amp up their assassination prep. Dangerous. https://t.co/TnbxDvS9Tg — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 28, 2025

Donald Trump was shot in the head 9 months ago by a deranged lunatic who believed nonsense like this BS https://t.co/D5drnlzuFZ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 28, 2025

They'll pretend that this isn't a call for violence. https://t.co/dnB5nwg62X — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 28, 2025

Dems are pushing “assassination culture” so much a new report shows more than half of left-leaning Americans say political violence is “acceptable” with 55% seeing “some justification” for assassinating Trump



Guess @WHCA missed that topic just like they missed Biden in decline https://t.co/8pfXgVXvMt — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) April 28, 2025

That Prtizker went to such a state is alone noteworthy, as New Hampshire is where potential presidential contenders visit, as it proudly holds the first in the nation primary status. It's also become something of a purplish state. Indeed, Pritzker's name is on the list for potential 2028 Democratic Party candidates. He's gained attention in particular for fighting the Trump administration on illegal immigration, with Illinois being a sanctuary state. Illinois, and particularly the city of Chicago have also earned the attention and ire of the Trump administration as well as the House of Representatives.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) was also among those sharing the clip, and he brought up the state's sanctuary state status, which he said amounts to not allowing his residents "a moment of peace."

Not allowing Americans “a moment of peace” was what you did when making Illinois a sanctuary state for illegal criminals to hurt the very families you had a responsibility to protect, @GovPritzker. https://t.co/Spb8tbNO6X — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) April 28, 2025

