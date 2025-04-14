Look Who's Joining the Team at Salem Media Group

The NFL Draft is around the corner, a glorious and chaotic time when professional football franchises continue to build their rosters and add depth for the regular season. There is no draft in media, but free agency is a 24/7 enterprise as outlets jockey to boost their team's talent.

Today, Salem Media Group announced a significant new partnership with Donald Trump Jr. and Lara Trump. Salem acquired a 30% stake in Donald Trump Jr.'s MxM News and entered a long-term partnership with him focused on taking conservative media into the next era. Lara Trump has also renewed her exclusive podcast deal with Salem.

"Salem Media is positioned to become the home for fearless, unapologetic conservative content," said Donald Trump Jr. "I'm excited to help grow its audience and commercial footprint while building something that pushes back against legacy media with real reach and authenticity."

The unapologetic part is no joke. One only needs to read Trump Jr.’s X feed to see what he means by that:

We’re ending the one-sided war against the American worker.



And the rest of the world is getting the message, even if they might not always like it. pic.twitter.com/IKFhUp7vpV — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 10, 2025

WTF is wrong with these psychopaths!??? https://t.co/xUcnGlU5Nq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 14, 2025

The New York Times is crying because @PressSec has a policy of not responding to reporters with pronouns in their email signature.



If you include pronouns in your email signature, it is the most obvious tell that you're a mentally ill leftist and not an unbiased journalist! pic.twitter.com/X57a2SpVcn — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 14, 2025

The leftist media doesn't want you to see this. https://t.co/RmQPIhds70 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 11, 2025

This is a major move by Salem. It’s adding depth to our approach to counter the ever-changing media landscape. It started earlier this year with Brad Parscale and his operation being brought into the Salem orbit as our chief strategy officer.

Mr. Parscale’s main point at the start of the year was how to build a movement that can defeat the elites, the folks who are not pleased with President Trump’s tariff policy and are short-selling the American worker by inducing massive sell-offs on Wall Street. Working with MxM News adds more talent and reach to accomplish that goal.

Who’s ready to destroy the Left?