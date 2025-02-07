Pam Bondi's First Full Interview Was Beyond Refreshing

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s first interview on Fox News’s Sean Hannity did not disappoint. It’s refreshing to see an attorney general in command of the department, unlike Merrick Garland, who was either AWOL, aloof, or got bent over by Joe Biden. Bondi’s hearing had some tense moments, but she was a lock for confirmation once it ended. She was beyond qualified, having served as attorney general for Florida. Even CNN’s Elie Honig, a former assistant US attorney, said she was probably the most qualified candidate to be nominated in 50 years.

1. The End of Sanctuary Cities



Right out of the gate, Attorney General Pam Bondi pulled the plug on federal funding for sanctuary cities and states, which have become hotbeds for crime and illegal aliens.



2. Plans to Investigate Who Tipped off Tren de Aragua Members Prior to Aurora Raid



Yesterday, ICE and federal agents launched a major raid in Aurora, Colorado, targeting members of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.



4. Ending Weaponization and Focusing on Real Crime



5. No More Politically Motivated Special Counsels



Pam Bondi made it clear that the era of politically driven special counsels is over.



6. Joe Biden's Two-Tiered Justice System Is Over



Sean Hannity then asked Bondi what she thought about a justice system that targets people based on their political beliefs, as seen throughout the Biden era.



Her response was crystal clear:



7. Restoring Integrity and Upholding Ethics at the DOJ



Pam Bondi ended the interview with a powerful pledge to the American people: to restore integrity at the Department of Justice.



The interview clarified her initial directives regarding cutting funding for sanctuary cities. Still, AG Bondi also said that they will be investigating who leaked anti-illegal alien operations in Colorado. Some of the gang members got tipped off about an ICE raid, which angered Bondi and infuriated Border Czar Tom Homan. They know how this operation was leaked, which he said will be dealt with. The attorney general also said the era of politically motivated cases is over, along with the appointments of like-minded special counsels. Also, the two separate rules for Democrats and Republicans are over. Overton clipped the good nuggets Thursday night:

It's a two-tiered system of justice, Sean, and it will no longer will be in existence in our country. What Joe Biden did, of course, was he didn't even have the right to take classified documents and we all know they were sitting in his job garage, yet no one chose to prosecute him. They have targeted Donald Trump from day one. We've known this. We've always known this and that is going to stop. We're going to get back to the core function what our government, our law enforcement was intended to do: prosecute violent criminals and get them off our streets. Weaponization ends and it ended the day that Donald Trump took office and the American people saw that crystal-clear because they elected him by a landslide.

Bondi issued a directive that those DOJ officials who cannot do their job, defend this administration, and carry out their duties are subject to termination.

Whoa. Someone leaked to Tren de Aragua gang members that ICE was raiding Aurora, CO. When ICE showed up, the apartments were empty.



Protestors also had bullhorns to warn illegals about ICE coming.



