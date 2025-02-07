Unhinged Pro-Terrorist Lunatic Totally Melts Down When She Sees Jewish People in NYC
Who Is 'Big Balls' and Why Is CNN All Huffy About Him?
VIP
Investigating the Investigation, Not the Actual Scandal, and Confusion Over Who Is Actuall...
USA Today Uses Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to Lie About DEI
'60 Minutes' Sought to Impede Donald Trump and Run Cover for Kamala Harris
US Needs to Double Down on AI Supremacy
The ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ and ‘The Gong Show’ Rolled Into One
From '45' to '46' to '47': Economic Drivers of the 2024 Presidential Election
2025 Offers New Opportunities for Next-Gen Satellite Broadband
How the Trump DOJ Can Counter the Threat From DeepSeek and Huawei
Donald Trump's Unspoken Insight
Trump’s Response to Time Magazine’s Attempt to Troll Him With Its New Cover...
DOGE Moves In: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Targeted After Biden Holdover Fired
Democrat Exposed for Lying About Kristi Noem's Comments
Tipsheet

Pam Bondi's First Full Interview Was Beyond Refreshing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 07, 2025 11:15 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s first interview on Fox News’s Sean Hannity did not disappoint. It’s refreshing to see an attorney general in command of the department, unlike Merrick Garland, who was either AWOL, aloof, or got bent over by Joe Biden. Bondi’s hearing had some tense moments, but she was a lock for confirmation once it ended. She was beyond qualified, having served as attorney general for Florida. Even CNN’s Elie Honig, a former assistant US attorney, said she was probably the most qualified candidate to be nominated in 50 years.  

Advertisement

Recommended

Oh, So That's Why Ilhan Omar Is Upset About USAID's Funding Freeze Mia Cathell
Advertisement

The interview clarified her initial directives regarding cutting funding for sanctuary cities. Still, AG Bondi also said that they will be investigating who leaked anti-illegal alien operations in Colorado. Some of the gang members got tipped off about an ICE raid, which angered Bondi and infuriated Border Czar Tom Homan. They know how this operation was leaked, which he said will be dealt with. The attorney general also said the era of politically motivated cases is over, along with the appointments of like-minded special counsels. Also, the two separate rules for Democrats and Republicans are over. Overton clipped the good nuggets Thursday night:

Advertisement

It's a two-tiered system of justice, Sean, and it will no longer will be in existence in our country. What Joe Biden did, of course, was he didn't even have the right to take classified documents and we all know they were sitting in his job garage, yet no one chose to prosecute him. They have targeted Donald Trump from day one. We've known this. We've always known this and that is going to stop.

We're going to get back to the core function what our government, our law enforcement was intended to do: prosecute violent criminals and get them off our streets. Weaponization ends and it ended the day that Donald Trump took office and the American people saw that crystal-clear because they elected him by a landslide. 

Bondi issued a directive that those DOJ officials who cannot do their job, defend this administration, and carry out their duties are subject to termination. 

Advertisement
Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, So That's Why Ilhan Omar Is Upset About USAID's Funding Freeze Mia Cathell
Unhinged Pro-Terrorist Lunatic Totally Melts Down When She Sees Jewish People in NYC Matt Vespa
Trump’s Response to Time Magazine’s Attempt to Troll Him With Its New Cover Is Brilliant Sarah Arnold
Who Is 'Big Balls' and Why Is CNN All Huffy About Him? Matt Vespa
Trump Was Shocked by This Answer From the Japanese Prime Minister Matt Vespa
Must Listen: White House Correspondent Offers Stark Assessment of Karoline Leavitt vs. KJP Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, So That's Why Ilhan Omar Is Upset About USAID's Funding Freeze Mia Cathell
Advertisement