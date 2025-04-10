New Details Reveal Biden Stonewalled the Investigation Into Trump's Attempted Assassin

The State of Florida has officially filed charges against Ryan Routh, the man who attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump while he was golfing in Palm Beach in September 2024.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the charges Thursday morning and noted close cooperation between the Department of Justice, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, and his office on the case.

"After 206 days of stonewalling by the federal government that stemmed from days of the Biden administration, I am able to now announce that my office is charging Mr. Routh for the attempted first degree murder of President Trump as well as a charge for terrorism," Uthmeier said. "My office, as well as our law enforcement partners were met with major roadblocks in prosecuting this case during Biden's term. Biden and his attorney general sought to frustrate our efforts and block our investigation into the man who crossed into this state and attempted to commit political violence against a Florida resident. Thank God he was unsuccessful."

"We now have a federal government willing to work together to pursue justice," he continued. "We cannot allow justice to be delayed or denied."

Today, my office is officially charging Ryan Routh for attempting to assassinate then-presidential candidate Donald J. Trump.



Thanks to the leadership of @AGPamBondi and @FBIDirectorKash, we now have a federal government willing to work with the states to pursue justice. pic.twitter.com/HFuI2W4tdx — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) April 10, 2025

Earlier this week DOJ revealed in a court filing Routh attempted to obtain rocket propelled grenades and other weapons from a contact in Ukraine to use in his plans to murder Trump.

NEW: Would-be Trump assassin Ryan Wesley Routh sought rocket-propelled grenade from Ukraine to shoot down the President's plane, court filing says. pic.twitter.com/LJO84eyZdj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 9, 2025