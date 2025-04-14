Salem Media Group Strikes Deal With Donald Trump Jr. and Lara Trump

CAMARILLO, Calif. (BUSINESS WIRE) – Salem Media Group, Inc. (OTCQX: SALM), fresh off eliminating all corporate long-term debt and growing the #1 conservative news show in America, is making its boldest move yet. Today, Salem announces a historic, multi-dimensional deal that not only adds two of the most influential voices in American media, Donald Trump Jr. and Lara Trump, but launches the company into an entirely new era of scale, relevance, and cultural power.

This strategic transformation cements Salem's emergence as the upcoming platform for conservative content across broadcast, podcasting, digital, and on-demand streaming, a full-spectrum media ecosystem built for today's America.

Pursuant to the deal, Salem acquired a 30% stake in MM News, a mobile news aggregation app co-owned by Mr. Trump Jr., and entered into a long-term services agreement under which Mr. Trump Jr. and Salem will work together to develop a series of high-impact promotional and growth initiatives. With this historic deal, Mr. Trump Jr. becomes a key stakeholder of Salem and a strategic force behind its future.

"Salem Media is positioned to become the home for fearless, unapologetic conservative content," said Donald Trump Jr. "I'm excited to help grow its audience and commercial footprint while building something that pushes back against legacy media with real reach and authenticity."

"Conservatives are hungry for media that reflects their values, faith, freedom, and family," said Lara Trump. "I believe in what Salem is building, and I'm proud to contribute content that speaks truth without apology and builds real cultural influence."

In tandem, Salem has entered into a strategic agreement with Lara Trump to collaborate on business growth in the digital podcast space, advertiser partnerships, and content innovation. As part of the relationship, Ms. Trump becomes a significant stakeholder in Salem Media and will support select initiatives that align with the company's expansion goals. Separately, Ms. Trump has renewed her exclusive podcast agreement and will continue to produce and host her show on the Salem Podcast Network.

"These aren't just partnerships, they're power moves," said David Santrella, CEO of Salem Media Group. "Donald Trump Jr. and Lara Trump bring credibility, energy, and the kind of megaphone that moves markets and shapes public opinion. Their alignment with Salem signals a massive leap forward in our ability to lead the next era of conservative media. Donald Trump Jr. and Lara Trump aren't just becoming business partners with Salem, they now also have significant ownership stakes in the company with a major incentive to grow shareholder value which in turn will drive the stock price. It's definitely an exciting time to be a Salem shareholder."

With a revitalized balance sheet and unmatched cultural firepower, Salem Media is uniquely positioned to define the future of conservative content in America. This is not just growth-it's a reinvention. And it's only the beginning.