'Bulls***': Here Are the Unhinged Moments From the 'Sanctuary Cities' Hearing

On Wednesday, several Democrat mayors representing so-called “sanctuary cities” testified before members of Congress about illegal immigration.

This panel included Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Predictably, there was no shortage of unhinged moments that derived from this hearing.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer opened the hearing by imploring Congress to cut off federal funding for “sanctuary cities.”

“President Biden enacted policies starting on the day he assumed office to allow millions of unvetted illegal aliens to pour into the United States. Many of these illegal aliens have long rap sheets including violent crimes,” Comer said.

“The mayors here today each lead so-called sanctuary cities…These policies only create sanctuary for criminals. Sanctuary cities violate federal immigration law…and restore integrity to the American immigration system and the rule of law,” he added.









When questioning began, all four mayors acted like they were against open borders. But, when asked what consequences should be in place for people who come to the US illegally, not one mayor said that they should be deported.

MUST WATCH: All 4 sanctuary city mayors in today's congressional hearing acted like they're against open borders. But then @RepGrothman asks them: if we have a law to become a legal resident, what should we do to people who ignore that process and break the law? Should they be… pic.twitter.com/WKlYhke1N7 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 5, 2025

Boston Mayor Wu took shots at Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, for criticizing her city for allowing illegal aliens. Wu claimed that he lied about safety her city.

“Bring him here under oath and let’s ask him some questions,” she said, adding that he would “bring hell” to Boston.

“Shame on him”: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu slams Trump border czar Tom Homan for “lying about” her city and saying he would “bring hell” to Boston.



More: https://t.co/GYzwPLCGua pic.twitter.com/8YTxYMWhsv — NewsNation (@NewsNation) March 5, 2025

Wu argued back-and-forth with Arizona GOP Rep. Paul Gosar about comprehensive immigration reform.

“If you want to make us safe, pass gun reforms,” she said, deflecting from the issue at hand. She added that she doesn’t believe her city needs to follow federal immigration law.

#Boston Mayor Michelle Wu sparred with Rep. Paul Gosar, (R - Arizona), during a congressional hearing on "sanctuary cities."

Wu said she believed the Constitution doesn't require cities or officers to follow federal laws in conflict with state or local laws. pic.twitter.com/XEJFDTzR2I — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) March 5, 2025

Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan called out Denver Mayor Johnston for refusing to comply with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), pointing out that an illegal alien gang member was released by one of his county jails last week. The illegal was charged with motor vehicle threat, assault, and felony menacing.

ICE had asked for a 48 hour heads-up about this illegal alien being released. Apparently, they only gave ICE a one-hour notice.

Sanctuary cities congressional hearing — Rep. Jim Jordan presses Denver mayor Mike Johnston about jails refusing to comply with ICE detainers.



On Friday, a county jail released an illegal alien gang member with a lengthy criminal history despite an ICE detainer and warrant.… pic.twitter.com/CdavuJdexr — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) March 5, 2025

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace (R) told Chicago Mayor Johnson that he has a 6 percent approval rating because he “sucks at answering questions.” This came after he refused to answer a simple question about deporting criminals.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson: “This is why you have a 6% approval rating, because you suck at answering questions."



More: https://t.co/GYzwPLCGua pic.twitter.com/mX57oKAwTW — NewsNation (@NewsNation) March 5, 2025

"All of the mayors here today are actively working to harm the American people you represent," Mace said. "You all have blood on your hands."

Of course, Democrats flew off the handle during the hearing that highlighted the immense harm that happens when illegals pour into our country.

Democrat New Mexico Rep. Melanie Stansbury called Trump’s efforts to make America safe again “bullshit” and claimed that “immigrant kids” are hurt by his policies.

“It’s total bullshit. Absolute bullshit. They are not making America safer and what they are doing is terrorizing immigrant families,” she said, not differentiating legal immigrants from illegals.

“That is what they are doing. Parents who are afraid to send their kids to school. Parents who are afraid that they won’t come home again. Kids that are afraid to leave their houses. Refugees who have waited for years to come into this country. And, our mayors are sitting here during this ridiculous, ridiculous hearing,” she claimed.

Clearly, Stansbury doesn’t care about American children like Jocelyn Nungaray, who was killed by illegal aliens.

Democrat Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley began aggressively talking over her colleagues and resorted to shouting in the hearing as she read off a headline stating that US-born citizens commit more rapes than immigrants.

Suddenly, Comer and Pressley got into a shouting match. During this, Comer called Pressley out on trying to be dramatic to get a spot on MSNBC.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley just had a meltdown during a Congressional hearing with the sanctuary city mayors. pic.twitter.com/SwBDLkjzHX — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) March 5, 2025

Rep. Comer shared the following exclusive statement with Townhall about the hearing:

“The mayors of Boston, Chicago, Denver, and New York today refused to denounce their cities’ policies that have created a sanctuary for criminal illegal aliens. President Trump has acted swiftly to secure our nation’s border and now we must ensure the removal of all the criminal illegal aliens who entered during the Biden Border Crisis. If these mayors continue to refuse cooperation with federal immigration authorities, Congress must cease providing them or any other sanctuary jurisdiction with federal funding for failing their basic duty to protect the American people.”