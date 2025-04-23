Watch As David Hogg and Reince Priebus Go At It During ABC News Panel Discussion

DNC Vice Chairman David Hogg has been in the news quite a bit this week and last week, as Democrats find themselves increasingly in disarray. Given that Hogg has an initiative to primary Democratic incumbents, and has criticized Democrats' beloved "democracy," he is making his party further divided, rather than unified. Not only has he gone up against fellow Democrats, such as strategist James Carville, and been at odds with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) when it comes to protecting incumbents, but he had an memorable exchange with Reince Priebus, who formerly served as RNC chairman, during an ABC News panel discussion which touched upon those efforts, as well as deporting illegal immigrants.

The most recent episode of ABC News' "This Week" featured not only Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) lamenting the fate of "Maryland Man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant who was deported to El Salvador, but a panel discussion that delved into that issue as well.

The Democratic Party thinks that this issue about Kilmar Garcia is a winning one for them. An article from POLITICO that came out on Tuesday, "Why Dems ‘keep talking about due process’ in the case of man mistakenly deported to El Salvador," was previously titled "Dems see a winning issue in case of man mistakenly deported to El Salvador."

POLITICO's post was thoroughly ratioed over X, with close to 900 replies when it comes to that original headline.

Dems see a winning issue in case of man mistakenly deported to El Salvador https://t.co/8hSU1fa800 — POLITICO (@politico) April 22, 2025

During the panel discussion, before Abrego Garcia came up, Hogg himself reminded that "We have to be a party that doesn't have a 27 percent approval rating from our own base. That is not a survivable future," with moderator Jonathan Karl bringing up that initiative to primary Democratic incumbents. Polls indeed show that the Democratic Party and congressional Democrats are facing record low approval ratings, and not even their fellow Democrats are thrilled with them.

Talk of the primary initiative did not sit too well with another panelist, former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile. "Look, I think what David is trying to do is to not just help to re-energize the party but to help rebrand the Democratic Party. The concern that offices of the DNC have right now, they have signed the neutrality pledge. David did not sign the neutrality pledge. So he's in hot water with [DNC Chair] Ken [Martin]. I told him he threw a rock in the water. The two of them, and the offices, they've got to get out of the hot water. But that's not my position right now," she offered.

Brazile also brought up another point important to Democrats, in that it's important to have women and minorities representing districts. "My position is many of these so-called safe blue seats, and I can get in trouble, many of them are seats that women and minorities finally had an opportunity to come and sit in because there were no seats at the table for us," she added.

This 🔥



Donna Brazil on David Hogg



“Officers of the DNC have signed a neutrality pledge. David did not sign…”



“My position as many of these so-called safe blue seats are seats that women and minorities finally had an opportunity to come and sit in because there were no seats… pic.twitter.com/RbJsnrQRt5 — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) April 20, 2025

That's when Priebus weighed in, making it clear that he would not stand for such a move from a vice chair. "I mean, unfortunately, David, I'd have you removed from the party because I think, number one, I think you're sincere. I don't question that. I think you're right. The Democrats are a complete mess. They have no movement," he offered. "They've got no--well, he said they've got no message. They've got no movement. They've got no leader. I mean, it doesn't get any worse than that. I mean, you're defending Harvard. You're traveling to El Salvador for MS-13 gang members. But here's the point."

It was not only because of Priebus discussing Abrego Garcia that the matter came up, but because Karl kept jumping in, including to say that it was "alleged" that Abrego Garcia was a member of MS-13.

The guy @ChrisVanHollen is trying to get back into the U.S. had a very long criminal record. A police gang unit confirmed his membership in MS-13 five years ago after he was arrested during a murder investigation. He admitted being in the U.S. illegally. Maryland’s “sanctuary”… https://t.co/BiSe6yArIX pic.twitter.com/zOhBpH0tNJ — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 16, 2025

As Priebus tried to speak further about Hogg's initiative, adding, "You're taking $20 million, if I'm looking at someone, my vice chair, the RNC taking $20 million for another effort, it's $20 million out of the DNC's pocket," Hogg also jumped in to go after the evidence that Abrego Garcia is a member of MS-13.

As the transcript from ABC News about this part of the panel discussion underscores, there was plenty of crosstalk between Priebus and Hogg:

HOGG: Let me push back against that. This was not an MS-13 gang member and you damn well know that. PRIEBUS: Oh, come on. HOGG: He was not. And the only -- the administration -- PRIEBUS: So keep defending this guy. (CROSSTALK) HOGG: We are a land of law and order, and this administration is repeatedly showing time and time again, they do not care about what the Supreme Court says. They do not care about the rule of law. And you cannot defend sending people to another country where they don't have rights. (CROSSTALK) PRIEBUS: Most Americans think that all illegal immigration should be deported, by the way. So you're losing your effort. So if you want to try to defend the constitutionality of deporting an illegal immigrant that's here -- (CROSSTALK) PRIEBUS: He's here illegally. The Intel community -- every Intel community agency and the White House say he is a member of MS-13. KARL: Hey, Reince, right. OK. Right. You made your point.

In case anyone was wondering, Hogg still has his foul mouth and that intense energy to him.

David Hogg is out of his league leading DNC. Reince Priebus baits him into defending their mess. pic.twitter.com/617OhAnnSE — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) April 22, 2025

Not only has the Trump administration provided evidence that Abrego Garcia is, in fact, a member of MS-13, but his wife also previously alleged he was abusive. Hogg and Priebus each did a fitting job of sticking to their party's narratives. Hogg, Van Hollen, and other Democrats have insisted that this is a matter of "law and order," the "rule of law," and about "rights." Abrego Garcia is an illegal immigrant, however.

Priebus was also correct in pointing out that Americans believe illegal immigrants should be deported, as polls continuously show.

NEW: @FoxNews has obtained the written domestic violence allegations from Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wife in 2021, in which she alleges he is a repeat wife beater & writes “At this point, I am afraid to be close to him. I have multiple photos/videos of how violent he can be and all… pic.twitter.com/s7yCji9jjq — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 16, 2025

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

