Tipsheet

Seattle's New Mayor Joins the Left's Push to Classify Somali Fraud Investigations As 'Hate Crimes'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 02, 2026 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Democrats like crime and fraud, especially when the criminals and fraudsters are from the party's preferred demographic groups. There's no other way to explain it, because Democrats are fighting very hard to protect Somali fraudsters in Minnesota, Washington, and elsewhere while enacting pro-crime, pro-criminal policies like cashless bail and other "criminal justice reform" legislation.

In Minnesota, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has said the investigations and fraud allegations are "far-right propaganda" and vowed prosecutions. In Washington, Attorney General Nick Brown also threatened independent journalists, writing on X, "My office has received outreach from members of the Somali community after reports of home-based daycare providers being harassed and accused of fraud with little to no fact-checking. We are in touch with the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families regarding the claims being pushed online and the harassment reported by daycare providers. Showing up on someone’s porch, threatening, or harassing them isn’t an investigation. Neither is filming minors who may be in the home. This is unsafe and potentially dangerous behavior."

Now, newly-installed Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson is joining the Left's push to undermine the First Amendment and attack journalism as a "hate crime."

"I stand with the Somali childcare providers who have experienced targeted harassment, and condemn the surveillance campaign promoted by extremist influencers," Wilson wrote on X, before directing users to the state's hate crimes website.

Related:

In a statement, Wilson wrote, "In Seattle we believe in solidarity, and our city will not tolerate anyone who is trying to intimidate, harass, or film Somali childcare providers. Such behavior is unacceptable and puts children and families at risk. Family home childcare programs are places of care, safety, and trust. They are privately operated businesses, not public spaces. And they are regulated by the government, not private individuals or groups."

No, they are taxpayer-funded businesses, and it's clear the government has no interest in regulating them and combating fraud. If the government were, we wouldn't be in this mess.

Taxpayers are owed transparency and accountability.

Why do Democrats hate that?

Wilson's statement continued, "As mayor, I will work with the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs, the Department of Education and Early Learning, the Seattle Police Department and other city departments to ensure childcare providers in our city are safe, secure, and protected."

Note that there isn't even lip service to condemning the rampant fraud.

The accusation of journalists committing "hate crimes" is not lost on social media users.

"Seattle’s new mayor, Katie Wilson, accuses citizen journalists of 'HATE CRIMES' for simply exposing Somali fraud," wrote David J. Harris.

During her inauguration, the first speaker was Wilson's unemployed husband, and the second was a Somali community activist.

Journalist Cam Higby shared video of the activist's remarks. 

"As a Somali immigrant Muslim," she says, "our community knows this script very well. We have surveillance of our mosques, travel bans, and certain presidents calling us garbage. And this rhetoric doesn't stay abstract, it always filters down."

"So we see these past few weeks," she continues, "people pulling up to Somali daycares and establishments... because they believe we are inherently untrustworthy." 

Perhaps if Islamists weren't big on terror and jihad and global conquest, we wouldn't have to surveil the mosques and install travel bans. And perhaps if there wasn't proof of massive fraud, with most of the perpetrators being Somali, people wouldn't have cared.

Yet here we are.

Good luck, Seattle. Like NYC, you get the government you vote for, and according to KOMO News, a lot of Seattle residents have "major concerns" about Wilson's tenure.

Where were these people when Wilson won the election?

