Seattle's New Mayor Joins the Left's Push to Classify Somali Fraud Investigations As 'Hate Crimes'

Democrats like crime and fraud, especially when the criminals and fraudsters are from the party's preferred demographic groups. There's no other way to explain it, because Democrats are fighting very hard to protect Somali fraudsters in Minnesota, Washington, and elsewhere while enacting pro-crime, pro-criminal policies like cashless bail and other "criminal justice reform" legislation.

In Minnesota, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has said the investigations and fraud allegations are "far-right propaganda" and vowed prosecutions. In Washington, Attorney General Nick Brown also threatened independent journalists, writing on X, "My office has received outreach from members of the Somali community after reports of home-based daycare providers being harassed and accused of fraud with little to no fact-checking. We are in touch with the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families regarding the claims being pushed online and the harassment reported by daycare providers. Showing up on someone’s porch, threatening, or harassing them isn’t an investigation. Neither is filming minors who may be in the home. This is unsafe and potentially dangerous behavior."

Now, newly-installed Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson is joining the Left's push to undermine the First Amendment and attack journalism as a "hate crime."

"I stand with the Somali childcare providers who have experienced targeted harassment, and condemn the surveillance campaign promoted by extremist influencers," Wilson wrote on X, before directing users to the state's hate crimes website.

I stand with the Somali childcare providers who have experienced targeted harassment, and condemn the surveillance campaign promoted by extremist influencers. If you believe yourself to be the victim of a hate crime, please call this hotline: https://t.co/Xu6ifPuf3C pic.twitter.com/oXwrIkAAPh — Katie Wilson for Seattle Mayor (@wilsonformayor) January 1, 2026

In a statement, Wilson wrote, "In Seattle we believe in solidarity, and our city will not tolerate anyone who is trying to intimidate, harass, or film Somali childcare providers. Such behavior is unacceptable and puts children and families at risk. Family home childcare programs are places of care, safety, and trust. They are privately operated businesses, not public spaces. And they are regulated by the government, not private individuals or groups."

No, they are taxpayer-funded businesses, and it's clear the government has no interest in regulating them and combating fraud. If the government were, we wouldn't be in this mess.

Taxpayers are owed transparency and accountability.

Why do Democrats hate that?

Wilson's statement continued, "As mayor, I will work with the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs, the Department of Education and Early Learning, the Seattle Police Department and other city departments to ensure childcare providers in our city are safe, secure, and protected."

Note that there isn't even lip service to condemning the rampant fraud.

The accusation of journalists committing "hate crimes" is not lost on social media users.

"Seattle’s new mayor, Katie Wilson, accuses citizen journalists of 'HATE CRIMES' for simply exposing Somali fraud," wrote David J. Harris.

WOW: Seattle’s new mayor, Katie Wilson, accuses citizen journalists of "HATE CRIMES" for simply exposing Somali fraud.



She said: “I stand with the Somali childcare providers who have experienced targeted harassment, and condemn the surveillance campaign promoted by extremist… pic.twitter.com/rzlswlaq0S — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) January 2, 2026

During her inauguration, the first speaker was Wilson's unemployed husband, and the second was a Somali community activist.

NEW: According to the inauguration ceremony program for Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, the first speaker today is her unemployed husband.

Second speaker is a Somali community activist. This city is so cooked. https://t.co/VhfqmqOtTm — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) January 2, 2026

Journalist Cam Higby shared video of the activist's remarks.

🚨 Second Speaker at Katie Wilson’s Mayor of Seattle inauguration is a Somali woman who condemned investigations into potential fraud at daycares. pic.twitter.com/NgdJHiz7RP — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 2, 2026

"As a Somali immigrant Muslim," she says, "our community knows this script very well. We have surveillance of our mosques, travel bans, and certain presidents calling us garbage. And this rhetoric doesn't stay abstract, it always filters down."

"So we see these past few weeks," she continues, "people pulling up to Somali daycares and establishments... because they believe we are inherently untrustworthy."

Perhaps if Islamists weren't big on terror and jihad and global conquest, we wouldn't have to surveil the mosques and install travel bans. And perhaps if there wasn't proof of massive fraud, with most of the perpetrators being Somali, people wouldn't have cared.

Yet here we are.

Good luck, Seattle. Like NYC, you get the government you vote for, and according to KOMO News, a lot of Seattle residents have "major concerns" about Wilson's tenure.

KOMO News: How are you feeling about Seattle's new mayor Katie Wilson, and her direction for the city? pic.twitter.com/Z1WEujI8uY — Ari Hoffman 🎗 (@thehoffather) January 2, 2026

Where were these people when Wilson won the election?

