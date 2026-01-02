CBS Unveils a ‘New’ Evening News After Losing America’s Trust

It's not news to any of us that the mainstream media are biased. They long ago shed any pretense of objective journalism in favor of being stenographers and propagandists for the DNC.

Such egregious behavior goes back 20 years, when CBS anchor Dan Rather and 60 Minutes ran a story about then-President Bush's time with the National Guard. The story featured documents allegedly written by Lt. Col. Jerry B. Killian, Bush's late squadron leader, and purportedly said he was pressured into "sugarcoating" Bush's performance ratings and that Bush "failed to follow orders and take a physical." CBS was forced to apologize after it was revealed the documents were "not genuine." Dan Rather apologized.

But it was all downhill from there.

CBS recently entered into a settlement with President Trump stemming from his lawsuit about a 60 Minutes interview with his 2024 opponent, Kamala Harris, where the station deceptively edited the interview to make Harris' answers look better.

Last fall, CBS and Paramount made an offer to purchase the Free Press, the independent outlet started by former New York Times editor Bari Weiss, and they brought Weiss to the network as an editor.

She's demanding a level of journalistic integrity that the Left isn't used to, and it shows. Their wailing and gnashing of teeth has been a sight to behold. And to align with her vision, CBS Evening News is now vowing to change things up and do better.

"A lot has changed since the first person sat in this chair," says anchor Tony Dokoupil, "but for me, the biggest difference is people do not trust us like they used to."

"And it's not just us," he continues, "it's all of legacy media. And I get it. I get it because I've been hearing about it from just about everybody for more than 20 years as I've traveled America on this assignment or that. My mom's neighbors in West Virginia, my own neighbors in New York City. Thousands and thousands of conversations in between."

"Sometimes, people want ot talk to me about our coverage of NAFTA or the Iraq War. Other times, it's all about Hillary Clinton's emails or Russiagate. Or more recently, COVID lockdowns, Hunter Biden's laptop, or the President's fitness for office," Dokoupil says. "The point is, on too many stories, the press has missed the story. Because we've taken into account the perspective of advocates and not the average American. Or we put too much weight in the analysis of academics or elites, and not enough on you."

"And I know this because at certain points, I have been you. I have felt this way, too," Dokoupil adds. "I've felt like what I was seeing and hearing on the news didn't reflect what I was seeing and hearing in my own life. And that the most urgent questions simply weren't being asked."

"So here's my promise to you today, and every time you see me in this chair. You come first. Not advertisers, not politicians, not corporate interests. And yes, that does include the corporate owners of CBS," Dokoupil says. "I report for you. Which means I tell you what I know, when I know it, and how I know it. And when I get it wrong, I'll tell you that, too."

"It also means I'm going to talk to everybody, and hold everyone in public life to the very same standard. After all, I became a journalist to talk to people. I love talking to people about what works in this country, what doesn't," Dokoupil said.

"And not only what should change, but the good ideas that should never change. I think telling the truth is one of them."

"I love this. Tony's track record the last few years has been better than anyone at the big three networks. Step one is admit there's a problem, so I won't be trashing it before it even launches (like a lot of you here)," wrote Curtis Houck of NewsBusters on X.

"I really want a solid press corps to return, and your self analysis here is at least somewhat promising…I’ll give you a chance & im rooting for you to succeed in this regard. Please be for real. We need it," wrote another X user.

I really want a solid press corps to return, and your self analysis here is at least somewhat promising…I’ll give you a chance & im rooting for you to succeed in this regard. Please be for real. We need it. — KC-10 Driver ✈️ 👨‍✈️ B-737 Wrangler (@MCCCANM) January 1, 2026

Others were more skeptical.

"But saying that the press 'missed the story 'is BS. Missing a story is a mistake. That’s not what happens in too many cases. I would feel much better if he flat out admitted that sometimes the press deliberately misreports/avoids the story," wrote another.

"You didn’t 'miss' anything. You lied about it and hid the truth," wrote actor Nick Searcy.

Dokoupil says this new version of CBS Evening News starts on Monday. We'll see if that's a New Year's Resolution he plans on keeping.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

