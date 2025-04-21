New CNN Poll Shows American Support Deporting All Illegal Aliens

Lefty data scientist David Shor warned his party for years that they shouldn't double down on immigration. The policy advantage wasn't there, and it's led to a mayhem as Democrats have imported every class of illegal alien under Joe Biden. The Left has turned a once unpopular opinion—mass deportations—into an action item most Americans want undertaken now. It's why there are no mass protests this Trump initiative: no one wants these illegal aliens around anymore. They want them shipped back.

Liberal pundits haven't made things better with their tortured pivot regarding civil and criminal offense. They don't get it: if you come here illegally, you're going back. And when you're explaining, you're losing. CNN's Harry Enten's latest data drop showed liberals went down the wrong path on immigration, as 56 percent want all illegals gone.

🚨 New CNN Poll: Most Americans SUPPORT deporting ALL illegal immigrants.



"A big part of the reason why Americans are increasingly saying the country is on the right track when it comes to immigration policy." pic.twitter.com/yDUIgTJizr — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) April 17, 2025

Most Americans are now on the Trump side of the immigration debate, which, as Enten noted, is "a big part of the reason why Americans are increasingly saying the country is on the right track when it comes to immigration policy."

And to the shock of no one, it's only liberals who are shocked that they're wrong, which is on most things these days. These people hold terrible, aberrant views on public policy, partially because most of their base is comprised of freaks and the mentally ill.