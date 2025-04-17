Another Poll Proves Trump's Deportation Policies Are Right on Target

New polling from CNN shows a majority of Americans want all illegal immigrants deported from the United States, bolstering President Donald Trump's mass deportation and border security policies.

Advertisement

"A big part of the reason why Americans are increasingly saying the country is on the right track when it comes to immigration policy," the liberal network reports.

CNN: Most Americans SUPPORT deporting ALL illegal immigrants.



"A big part of the reason why Americans are increasingly saying the country is on the right track when it comes to immigration policy." pic.twitter.com/0jgC90bDdP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 17, 2025

The numbers come as Democrats triple down on defending illegal immigration, denounce the deportation of violent gang members and travel to El Salvador in an attempt to retrieve deported criminals.

I've been in El Salvador all day fighting for the return of Mr. Abrego Garcia.



The Trump Admin can lie all they want, but the Court said they failed to show he was part of MS-13. This is about bringing home a man they ADMIT should've never been abducted. I won't rest until then. pic.twitter.com/ZNaaY4NQK3 — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 17, 2025

Democrats, including Senator VanHollen, are ignoring law enforcement documents about gang affiliations.

DOJ releases additional information about “Maryland man” and illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia.



In 2019 the Prince George’s County Police Gang Unit determined Garcia was an MS-13 gang member w/ contacts to other members. He admitted he was in the U.S. illegally after arrest… pic.twitter.com/7aIFn7Pqrm — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 16, 2025

Meanwhile, Border Czar Tom Homan is vowing to continue deportations and hinted earlier this week charges are coming for public officials who harbor illegal immigrants.