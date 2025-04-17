Italy Comes to Trump's Trade Table
Tipsheet

Another Poll Proves Trump's Deportation Policies Are Right on Target

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | April 17, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

New polling from CNN shows a majority of Americans want all illegal immigrants deported from the United States, bolstering President Donald Trump's mass deportation and border security policies. 

"A big part of the reason why Americans are increasingly saying the country is on the right track when it comes to immigration policy," the liberal network reports. 

The numbers come as Democrats triple down on defending illegal immigration, denounce the deportation of violent gang members and travel to El Salvador in an attempt to retrieve deported criminals. 

Democrats, including Senator VanHollen, are ignoring law enforcement documents about gang affiliations.

Meanwhile, Border Czar Tom Homan is vowing to continue deportations and hinted earlier this week charges are coming for public officials who harbor illegal immigrants.

