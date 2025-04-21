More Democrats Have Landed in El Salvador

A number of House Democrats landed in El Salvador Monday in an effort to bring MS-13 gang member, wife beater, alleged human trafficker and illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the United States.

"Today, U.S. Representatives Robert Garcia, Maxwell Frost, Yassamin Ansari, and Maxine Dexter arrived in El Salvador to pressure the Trump Administration to abide by a Supreme Court order to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man with protected legal status who was unlawfully deported by the Trump Administration. Mr. Abrego Garcia is currently detained in El Salvador despite having no criminal conviction in the United States," a press release put out by the members states.

Garcias is not a "Maryland man" and does not have protected status. In 2019, he told local police he entered the country illegally.

DOJ releases additional information about “Maryland man” and illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia.



In 2019 the Prince George’s County Police Gang Unit determined Garcia was an MS-13 gang member w/ contacts to other members. He admitted he was in the U.S. illegally after arrest… pic.twitter.com/7aIFn7Pqrm — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 16, 2025

Four more U.S. lawmakers just landed in El Salvador to meet and shake hands with a terrorist. ⁰⁰All four of them voted against the Laken Riley Act. ⁰⁰Why are these politicians putting terrorists illegally in our country over American victims? https://t.co/n4qj1pRUJC — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 21, 2025

Over the weekend Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen, who visited El Salvador last week in an effort to do the same, made the rounds on the Sunday shows to justify his trip. He falsely claimed Garcia is "an Americn" and admitted the trip was funded by taxpayers.

.@ChrisVanHollen calls Kilmar Abrego Garcia — an illegal immigrant gang member and CITIZEN OF EL SALVADOR — an "American" pic.twitter.com/5qBYSDsVAP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 20, 2025

WATCH: Senator Chris Van Hollen tells Fox News’ @ShannonBream that taxpayers paid for him to fly to El Salvador and sip margaritas with a deported MS-13 gang member pic.twitter.com/g5Jb5Pgc2c — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) April 20, 2025

Border Czar Tom Homan is having none of it.

.@RealTomHoman : "A U.S. senator traveled to El Salvador on taxpayers' dime to meet with a MS-13 gang member ... How many Angel Moms and Dads has he met in the state of Maryland?" pic.twitter.com/dkpuxWGIMn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 20, 2025