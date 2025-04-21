So, That's Why a New Mexico Judge Had to Resign
More Democrats Have Landed in El Salvador

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | April 21, 2025 12:30 PM
X/@ChrisVanHollen

A number of House Democrats landed in El Salvador Monday in an effort to bring MS-13 gang member, wife beater, alleged human trafficker and illegal alien  Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the United States. 

"Today, U.S. Representatives Robert Garcia, Maxwell Frost, Yassamin Ansari, and Maxine Dexter arrived in El Salvador to pressure the Trump Administration to abide by a Supreme Court order to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man with protected legal status who was unlawfully deported by the Trump Administration. Mr. Abrego Garcia is currently detained in El Salvador despite having no criminal conviction in the United States," a press release put out by the members states. 

Garcias is not a "Maryland man" and does not have protected status. In 2019, he told local police he entered the country illegally. 

Over the weekend Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen, who visited El Salvador last week in an effort to do the same, made the rounds on the Sunday shows to justify his trip. He falsely claimed Garcia is "an Americn" and admitted the trip was funded by taxpayers. 

Border Czar Tom Homan is having none of it. 

