Scott Jennings Has a Key Reminder for Those Whiny Leftists Not Happy With How Trump Is Handling China

On Wednesday night, Scott Jennings had a particularly brilliant moment going up against Tiffany Cross on "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip." That wasn't his only star moment from the show, though. Far from it. Earlier in the program, the panel discussed how President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs, while he's still continuing to go tough against China came up, with Jennings issuing a key reminder about why we're so lucky to have Trump in office.

Jennings was pressed by CNN Business' Richard Quest as to why Trump didn't announce the pause sooner, to which Jennings came up with a calm and reasonable response. "I think, the answer that you would get from the administration is doing it this way gave him maximum leverage. It showed people that he was serious and it showed people that this isn't for show, that if you don't deal with us, we are willing to act here. But I think the answer is leverage, simply leverage. And now he's going to be able to deal with all these other countries and continue to isolate the bad actor, which is China," Jennings offered.

It's also worth reminding that Trump's announcement about a pause comes as several countries want to come to the negotiating table. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent put the number at over 75 countries during Thursday's Cabinet meeting.

But then, Ana Navarro, who is also on "The View" as well as CNN, had to jump in and rant and rave about Trump's handling of the situation. "Well, I don't think he's shown people that he's serious. I think he's shown people that He's crazy. He's mercurial. Honestly, if it was Kamala Harris behaving this way, they call her hormonal and hysterical, right?" Navarro claimed.

It's indeed a hypothetical, though, as Jennings pointed out that "you'd have to get elected" to make those decisions before Navarro jumped in once more to cut him off. "But--well, yes. And if she had been elected and if Hillary Clinton had been elected, if any woman had been elected and been acting this way, they'd say it was menopause," she claimed, as if there couldn't possibly be other concerns with how Clinton or Harris would handle tariffs and dealing with China.

"She would've never stood up to China," Jennings aptly pointed out. "So, this is a mood issue, right?"

In a quoted repost of Townhall, Jennings also aptly stressed over X that "Harris would’ve never stood up to China. Never."

Navarro then proceeded to attack Trump, with an exasperated look on her face, even though she was the one who had such a nonsense response to Jennings' legitimate answer about the timing of Trump's announcement.



"No, it's not a mood issue because his craziness and the way that he acts," Navarro continued to whine, as she then also brought up Trump's interactions with other countries to complain about that and even the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Basically, Navarro just wants to complain about Trump any way she can.

It was later in that same segment, as the panel discussion devolved to discussing interactions with other countries on all kinds of levels, that Jennings fired back at Cross for saying he was "irrelevant" because he's "not a member of government," after also claiming that there was "a very colonizer" attitude that Trump has towards Greenland.

"You got fired from your job, how relevant are you?" Jennings aptly fired back in response.

CNN Guest to @ScottJenningsKY: You're irrelevant!



