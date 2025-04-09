BREAKING: Trump Issues a Tariff Pause, Smacks China Again

President Donald Trump issued a 90-day pause on tariffs for countries coming to the negotiation table with the United States Wednesday afternoon, sending the stock market soaring.

"Based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subiects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately," Trump posted on Truth Social.

In addition, Trump increased tariffs on China as the Chinese Communist Party plays a game of chicken with their economy and trade negotiations with the United States.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent: "As I said a week ago today don't retaliate... And China kept escalating and escalating. Now they have 125% tariff that will be effective immediately."https://t.co/CNGRDqTcb8 pic.twitter.com/Iq8r16Flaz — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) April 9, 2025

"Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable," Trump said.

Since announcing reciprocal tariffs from the White House Rose Garden last week, more than 75 countries have asked for negotiations on trade.

This is a breaking story, stay tuned for updates.