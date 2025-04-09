Chris Matthews Triggered by the Thought of 'Making Wood' in America
Trump Reiterates 'Imperative' Need for Tax Cuts
The Democrats' Secret Weapon Against Trump Is Working—And It’s Not Protests or Congress
Parents Could Lose Custody of Their Trans-Identified Kids If This Bill Passes
Attorney General Makes Major Announcement About Trump's Pro-Gun Agenda
Thousands of Victims, One Lawsuit—This County Is Paying a $4 Billion Settlement
European Union Makes Moves Amid Trade War With Trump
Note to the Left: Don't Start Anything You Can't Finish
VIP
Now Who Is Buying Elections Over Gun Debate?
Mike Huckabee Confirmed As U.S. Ambassador to Israel
State Department Deputy Spokesman Says Iran Must Accept Deal Because 'Alternatives Will Be...
VIP
UPDATE: Major Development in New Hampshire's 2026 Senate Race
Arizona Republicans Stand with President Trump on Border Security
Jim Banks' Newest Bill Is Going to Make the Abortion Industry Melt Down
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Trump Issues a Tariff Pause, Smacks China Again

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | April 09, 2025 1:33 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump issued a 90-day pause on tariffs for countries coming to the negotiation table with the United States Wednesday afternoon, sending the stock market soaring. 

Advertisement

"Based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subiects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately," Trump posted on Truth Social. 

In addition, Trump increased tariffs on China as the Chinese Communist Party plays a game of chicken with their economy and trade negotiations with the United States. 

"Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable," Trump said.

Recommended

The Democrats' Secret Weapon Against Trump Is Working—And It’s Not Protests or Congress Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Since announcing reciprocal tariffs from the White House Rose Garden last week, more than 75 countries have asked for negotiations on trade. 

This is a breaking story, stay tuned for updates. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Democrats' Secret Weapon Against Trump Is Working—And It’s Not Protests or Congress Jeff Charles
Chris Matthews Triggered by the Thought of 'Making Wood' in America Katie Pavlich
Thousands of Victims, One Lawsuit—This County Is Paying a $4 Billion Settlement Jeff Charles
Smug Service Workers Have Better Learn to Dig Ditches Kurt Schlichter
Attorney General Makes Major Announcement About Trump's Pro-Gun Agenda Jeff Charles
One Question That Has Arisen From the Tragic Texas High School Track Meet Stabbing Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Democrats' Secret Weapon Against Trump Is Working—And It’s Not Protests or Congress Jeff Charles
Advertisement