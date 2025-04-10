New Details Reveal Biden Stonewalled the Investigation Into Trump's Attempted Assassin
CNN's Scott Jennings Absolutely Bulldozed This Panelist When She Tried to Get Snippy

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 10, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Last night, the CNN panel for Abby Phillip’s show was extra annoying. I don’t know how Scott Jennings, one of the few reliable and effective conservative commentators, survives this nonsense daily. He was sitting next to fired MSNBC host Tiffany Cross, who was grating, unlikable, and outright condescending. As such, she fit right into the ethos of this overtly anti-Trump network.

Where Cross messed up was when she attacked Jennings, saying he was irrelevant, which is rich coming from a former MSNBC clown. Jennings had the perfect line to slap her down: “You got fired from your job! How relevant are you?” 

Cross then tried to claim that Jennings attacked her. No, ma’am, he took your shoddy talking points and shrill commentary and put them through the meat grinder. This blowup happened when it became clear that Cross knew nothing, but tried to sell some nonsense about colonizing Greenland (via RedState): 

GOP strategist Scott Jennings was up to his usual shenanigans, batting away absurd commentary from the left-wing contributors as they spout their inane analysis. 

Former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross, who hosted "The Cross Connection" until she was effectively relieved of her duties by the network just before the 2022 midterms, attempted to argue that President Trump was seeking to colonize Greenland. 

“It’s a colonizer’s attitude to say, ‘I like it, I‘m just going to steal it,'" Cross said of the administration's ongoing attempts to acquire the autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. 

When Jennings countered that the administration is not, in fact, trying to "steal" anything, Cross remained undeterred in delivering the false narrative. 

[…] 

“I have never, ever said we‘re going to go to Greenland and ‘colonize it’ or steal it," the conservative commentator countered. "That‘s crazy.”

“I’m not even talking about you. You’re not a member of the government, so you‘re irrelevant at that point," Cross said. "I‘m talking about the president of the United States.” 

That's when Jennings delivered the knockout blow. 

“You got fired from your job. How relevant are you?” he asked. 

We get paid to hate-watch CNN and see what the enemy is thinking, but these moments are priceless. It’s the aloe to the pain we feel watching these clowns, so you don’t have to.

