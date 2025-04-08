Is Newsom Nervous? DOJ Promises Arrests for Homeless Fraud
Bondi's Reaction to Recent Supreme Court Victory Is Going to Trigger the Left Even More

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | April 08, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Attorney General Pam Bondi is vowing to ramp up deportations after the Supreme Court handed the Trump administration a major victory Monday over the use of the Alien Enemies Act. 

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is also celebrating the ruling. 

“This was a huge, I mean monumental victory for President Trump. A total embarrassment for Judge Boasberg," Miller said Monday night. "Those monsters can now be hunted down and expelled from this country with speed, force, and efficiency.

El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele, who has been accepting Tren de Aragua gang member into his country's prisons, will visit the White House and President Trump next week. 

