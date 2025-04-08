Bondi's Reaction to Recent Supreme Court Victory Is Going to Trigger the Left Even More

Attorney General Pam Bondi is vowing to ramp up deportations after the Supreme Court handed the Trump administration a major victory Monday over the use of the Alien Enemies Act.

Advertisement

This is a landmark victory for the rule of law.



Liberal district judges thought they could control President Trump’s foreign policy. They cannot.



We will continue to deport violent terrorsts, and we are going to make America safe again. pic.twitter.com/vELMHZkNAA — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) April 8, 2025

🚨The Supreme Court grants the Trump administration’s request to continue to remove noncitizens whom the government has designated as members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang under the Alien Enemies Act.



"THE FOREIGN TERRORISTS WILL BE ARRESTED AND EXPELLED." - @StephenM pic.twitter.com/9y0goXZEl1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 8, 2025

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is also celebrating the ruling.

“This was a huge, I mean monumental victory for President Trump. A total embarrassment for Judge Boasberg," Miller said Monday night. "Those monsters can now be hunted down and expelled from this country with speed, force, and efficiency.

.@StephenM on SCOTUS ruling that President Trump can enforce the Illegal Alien Enemies Act: “This was a huge, I mean monumental victory for President Trump… A total embarrassment for Judge Boasberg… Those monsters can now be hunted down and expelled from this country with… pic.twitter.com/SxhsGtDAU3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 8, 2025

El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele, who has been accepting Tren de Aragua gang member into his country's prisons, will visit the White House and President Trump next week.