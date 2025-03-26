Let's Talk About the Judge Presiding Over the Signal Chat Lawsuit

The judge who is trying to prevent the deportation of foreign terrorists is going to preside over the recent lawsuit over the Signal chat use by government officials. James Boasberg, who thinks he is the head of the Department of Homeland Security and overseer of all federal immigration policy, will handle this case. It’s a terrible joke, and another headache for the Trump administration (via Fox News):

A new lawsuit targeting President Donald Trump's administration over leaked Pentagon plans in a Signal chat has been assigned to Judge James Boasberg, the same judge who ordered a halt to the administration's deportation efforts. The government watchdog group American Oversight filed the lawsuit on Wednesday, alleging that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and others violated federal records laws by discussing Houthi attack plans in a Signal groupchat. The contest has now been randomly assigned to Boasberg, who serves on the U.S. District Court for Washington, D.C. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., condemned "rogue judges" like Boasberg in a statement to Fox News Digital on Wednesday. He has introduced legislation that would prohibit district-level judges from issuing nationwide injunctions like the one Boasberg used to block deportations.

Boasberg initially ordered a deportation flight over international waters to return to the United States. He then tried to garner more information about this classified operation. Boasberg has clearance, but he doesn’t have the authority to dictate policy that is explicitly left to the executive. That quest ended when the Trump administration invoked the State Secrets Act over this matter.

The most virulent anti-Trump judge will preside over the Signal lawsuit—prepare for battle, folks. The Left doesn’t want Trump officials using these encrypted, approved messenger apps because the deep state can’t spy on them.

Signal has become the focus of DC, as top Trump officials accidentally added The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg onto a chat about anti-Houthi operations. Mr. Goldberg alleges that top-secret war plans were discussed, a gross exaggeration in keeping with the publication being a fake news factory.

At some point we’re going to discover that the true origination of all this was to prevent the Trump administration from using Signal because the Intelligence Community can’t monitor their communications. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 26, 2025

