Speaker Johnson Speaks Out Against Schumer's Revealing Comments Against Trump, Republican Members

Last week, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) shared some rather noteworthy comments when speaking with PBS, as he revealed just how much Democrats are hellbent on going after President Donald Trump, from celebrating judges abusing their authority, to disrupting Republicans' town halls. That certainly got the attention of Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

"In his desperation, Chuck Schumer has now crossed a serious red line by telling PBS he is organizing and encouraging radical activists to 'go after' Republican members of Congress and 'force them to either change their votes or face the consequences!' His recruits are now crashing and disrupting private gatherings and even local school events, screaming profanities, and physically assaulting people," Johnson's post from late Friday night read, quoting Schumer directly. "The madness must stop before someone gets hurt!"

"We are mobilizing in New York, we have people going to the Republican districts and going after--going after Republicans who are voting for this and forcing them either change their vote or face the consequences," Schumer said at one point of the interview.

In his desperation, Chuck Schumer has now crossed a serious red line by telling PBS he is organizing and encouraging radical activists to “go after” Republican members of Congress and “force them to either change their votes or face the consequences!” His recruits are now… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 22, 2025

Chuck Schumer has now admitted to the plan I laid out: "We are mobilizing… We have people going to Republican districts and going after Republicans."



He says they’re doing this to force Republican vote changes or they’ll "face the consequences."



These townhalls aren’t organic. https://t.co/MQXIAiGrbi pic.twitter.com/WebeMYCISx — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 20, 2025

Johnson's post links to a Fox News clip, showing how agitators disrupted an event where Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) was speaking.

As the Fox News write-up mentioned:

Protesters disrupted a private luncheon hosted by the Rockland Business Association on Thursday, targeting one of the speakers, Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., over Republican efforts to cut federal spending. A video obtained by Fox News Digital shows the protesters, who had bought tickets to the event, screaming, "Lawless Lawler" while holding up a sign that read, "Elon's Puppet" in an apparent reference to cost-cutting efforts by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The disruption quickly turned physical as the protesters wrestled with the event attendees, who were trying to put an end to the disruption. Lawler's team, responding to the protest, pointed to comments by Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., where he said that Democrats were sending people to Republican districts to oppose their policies and make them "face the consequences." ... Ciro Riccardi, communications director for Lawler, told Fox News Digital, "It’s outrageous that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is inciting far-left activists to harass and intimidate Republican members of Congress."

Lawler hasn't been the only Republican whose events have been distracted by leftist agitators. Others include town halls for Reps. Mike Flood (R-NE) and Harriet Hageman (R-WY).

Johnson also posted a video clip on Sunday afternoon, a montage of the media and Democratic leaders themselves admitting that they are without a leader, in addition to Johnson himself speaking to Fox News' Mark Levin.

Even the Democrats themselves acknowledge: They are a party without a leader. pic.twitter.com/oqI9p0A4Du — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 23, 2025

Schumer keeps making news as he himself appeared on NBC News' "Meet the Press." Many of his fellow Democrats have been slow to defend or have not actually defended, especially since he caved and voted earlier this month to advance the continuing resolution (CR) rather than shut down the federal government. He's had to postpone his book tour and leftist groups like Justice Democrats have sent out messages to get rid of Schumer.

"Look, I’m not stepping down," he told moderator Kristen Welker about the call from many for him to step aside from his position. He also claimed he's prepared to face "a lot of controversy."

Those posting the clip to X include liberals who want him gone, further highlighting Democrats in disarray.

Chuck Schumer to Kristen Welker on Meet the Press:



"Look, I'm not stepping down."



Bro needs to go. pic.twitter.com/q9WscwjG3U — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 23, 2025

Chuck Schumer heard us, but he isn’t listening…



KRISTEN WELKER: “Leader Schumer, are you feeling pressure to step down?”



CHUCK SCHUMER: “I’m not stepping down.”@SenSchumer doesn’t realize his defiant “no” is just going to continue to fuel the fire for real change—and the… pic.twitter.com/s4dAT6oqCc — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) March 23, 2025

