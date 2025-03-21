Chuck Schumer Sure Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Trump While Speaking to PBS

Democrats and others on the left have really become rather unhinged when it comes to lashing out against President Trump and those in his administration. Polls have brought nothing but bad news for the Democratic Party as of late, with Democratic respondents also looking to be in disarray as to how they want their members in Congress to fight back against the president. When it comes to how it's done, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), made some rather curious remarks when speaking to PBS, as he very much admitted the quiet part out loud about how the party is looking to oppose Trump, from rulings by out of control district judges, to town hall events that may not be exactly what Democrats claim they are.

As if the very nature of how Schumer was speaking to PBS didn't mean it would be an interview dripping with liberal bias, the anchor claimed that "there are those who believe that we are, in real time, living through an assault on the constitutional order," going on to ask, "do you believe that we are in a constitutional crisis right now?"

"Yes," Schumer answered without hesitation. "Our democracy is at risk because Donald Trump shows that he wishes to violate the laws in many, many different ways," he continued, with the anchor allowing him to use one of Democrats' favorite narratives, which is that President Donald Trump is supposedly a risk to democracy.

He then went on to mention the "good news," which has to do with the 235 judges that were confirmed under the Biden-Harris administration, when Schumer served as the majority leader during the 118th Congress. The now minority leader referred to them as "progressive judges, judges not under the control of Trump..."

Schumer also reminded that "they are ruling against Trump, time after time after time," adding that Democrats "hope that the appellette courts, when it gets up there, and the [U.S.] Supreme Court will uphold those rulings." He then listed out a list of rulings that Democrats agreed with, bragging about their "success," with decisions often involving not only Trump, but Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Schumer, like plenty of other Democrats, has often targeted Musk and DOGE.

Let's unpack that for a moment, though. These judges whom Schumer is bragging about, should they really be worried about ruling for or against Trump, or more so upholding the constitution? Isn't that something all of these judges should be first and foremost concerned with, regardless of which president nominated them?

This actually gives further credence to Trump's complaints about how unfair these district judges have been as they step outside their bounds of authority.

Schumer also admitted another truth about his own party, which is that they're sending people to go and disrupt Republican town halls, as was the case recently with a town hall that Reps. Mike Flood (R-NE) held, and also one that Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) did. It's happening in other states, too, though, as Schumer spoke to.

"We are mobilizing in New York, we have people going to the Republican districts and going after--going after Republicans who are voting for this and forcing them either change their vote or face the consequences," Schumer said, his words taking on a concerning tone. How does one go about "forcing" a member of Congress to do something? And what, exactly, does he mean by "face the consequences?"

Worse, Schumer assures there's more to come. "This is a long, relentless fight that we fight every day. And I am confident that we will bring Trump's popularity, numbers, and strength down if we keep at it, and keep at it, and keep at it!"

Even at the bitter end, Schumer once more said the quiet part out loud, which is that Democrats are more worried about going after Trump, at all costs it seems, rather than delivering for the American people.

DOGE is finding billions of dollars in wasteful spending, and the Democrats are losing their minds as they realize their gravy train and woke projects are coming to an end.

