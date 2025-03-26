Watch White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Slap Down CNN Reporter

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt came ready for war at today’s press briefing. The day's topic, though hardly the one on the minds of the American people, is this brutal, unforced error made by National Security Director Michael Waltz, who added The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg to a Signal chat about anti-Houthi operations. The narrative was that top-secret war plans were discussed. No classified information was divulged, and the latest string of texts shows zero war planning done—exaggeration; thy name is The Atlantic.

Leavitt wasn’t going to let CNN’s Kaitlin Collins dominate the floor, calmly and directly telling her she wasn’t going to take her follow-up question:

Leavitt also torched the fake news establishment over this story, which will likely fizzle out by the weekend. Any attempt to resurrect it will appear forced, like what the Left does incessantly on January 6 matters. It's refreshing to have a press secretary who's competent at her job. Enjoy:

