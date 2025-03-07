White House Claps Back at Pitiful Video of House Democrats

On Thursday, in a move that had people wondering if it was even real, author Sulhee Jessica Woo put out a video over TikTok featuring herself and a handful of House Democratic women looking ridiculous in the style of "Choose Your Fighter." Later that same day, the White House put out a video of their own.

Our side will be in power forever if this is our opposition pic.twitter.com/JnrKQhEchl — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 6, 2025

The video post even tags House Democrats, adding, "we fixed this for you!" It begins with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and also features Vice President JD Vance and members of the Cabinet.

"America chose its fighters last November," the screen reads, as clips of the president, first lady, and vice president are shown. There's also Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Health & Human Services Secretary also makes an appearance, including a clip of him endorsing Trump for president last August. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is also there.

Border Czar Tom Homan, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and FBI Director Kash Patel round out the clip.

The video was shared over X on Thursday night as a quoted repost of the many accounts sharing the video of House Democratic women. "Our side will be in power forever if this is our opposition," the End Wokeness account mentioned.

The "Choose Your Fighter" video featured not only Woo, but also Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Lauren Underwood (D-IL), Katherine Clark (D-MA), Judy Chu (D-CA), Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), and Susie Lee (D-NV). It received considerable media attention, and was even called out by leftists over at HuffPost, The Independent, and the Young Turks.

It's been a particularly bad week for Democrats. Such a pathetic stunt like that video comes after Democrats had already engaged in so many other performative tricks, especially with their behavior surrounding President Donald Trump's speech before a joint session of Congress.

House Democratic women dressed in all pink. They purportedly did so to stand for women, even as they all voted against a bill protecting girls' and women's sports in January. On Monday, all Senate Democrats voted against such a bill as well, preventing it from moving forward in the chamber.

One particularly leftist member, Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) held up a sign as Trump entered the chamber on Tuesday night that claimed "THIS IS NOT NORMAL." If anything, it was the behavior of the congresswoman and her fellow Democrats, who in protest did not show up to escort Trump. Many Democrats also held up embarrassing signs that had their fellow Democratic members and strategists in disarray over such a stunt.

Earlier on Tuesday, close to two dozen Senate Democrats also pitifully released the same video trashing the president.

The perfect claps back from Trump would be his party doing better in the midterms in 2026 than the president's party usually does, which could be an uphill battle given historic precedence. That being said, Democrats do look to be making it rather difficult on themselves and quite easy for the Republican Party for 2026, 2028, and potentially even beyond.