Trump's Top Middle East Negotiator Dropped a Bombshell About Iran and Its Nuke Program Last Night

We all knew Obama’s Iran Nuclear Deal was a joke. You cannot negotiate with terrorists. You can’t trust terrorists, especially the world’s largest state sponsor of that heinous deed. Barry did it because he knew that Operation Epic Fury was the only way to stop Tehran from acquiring the bomb. Obama dithered, as he did in Syria, and now Donald J. Trump is here to clean up the mess.

For weeks, both the US and Iran tried to hash out a new deal. We were even willing to give them free nuclear fuel forever for domestic use, and they turned it down. Our top negotiator, Steve Witkoff, said last night that the Iranians admitted they had enough nuclear material for almost a dozen bombs. That was their starting point: an open admission that they flouted Obama’s protocols.

Let me say this, because I forgot this small little detail. In that first meeting, both the Iranian negotiators said to us directly, with no shame, that they controlled 460 kilograms of 60% and they're aware that that could make 11 nuclear bombs, and that was the beginning of their negotiating stance. So that's - they were proud of it. They were proud that they had evaded all sorts of oversight protocols to get to a place where they could deliver 11 nuclear bombs.

When someone says that, you’ve got to bomb them—and we did.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.



