NATO's Secretary General Confirms Iran Was on Its Way to Getting Nuclear Weapons

Earlier today, Townhall reported that Steve Witkoff, the Trump administration's Special Envoy to the Middle East, said that Iran came to the negotiating table bragging about having its hands on almost 500 kilograms of 60 percent enriched uranium, or enough to build 11 nuclear weapons. Despite dealing a massive blow to Iran's nuclear regime last June with Operation Midnight Hammer, it's clear Iran was frantically working to rebuild not only its nuclear arsenal, but its stockpile of ballistic missiles, too.

Now NATO's Secretary General, Mark Rutte, is backing up Witkoff's claims.

NATO's Rutte on Iran:



Iran is close to getting its hand on a nuclear capability and on a ballistic missile capability. pic.twitter.com/UF7YAgEy5Y — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 3, 2026

"NATO is not itself involved, but let's be absolutely clear about what's happening here," Rutte said. "Iran is close to getting its hands on nuclear capability and on a ballistic missile capability, which is posing a threat not only to the region, the Middle East, including posing an existential threat to Israel, it is also posing a huge threat to us here in Europe."

Rutte had previously expressed support for the U.S.-Israel strikes in Iran.

🚨 BREAKING: NATO SecGen Mark Rutte just STUNNED the Democrats, coming out in 100% support of President Trump's Iran triumph



"The Commander-in-Chief, the leader of the free world, President Donald J. Trump, I REALLY commend what is happening here! Taking out Khamenei, taking out… pic.twitter.com/IZYqk9mh5j — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 2, 2026

"My thoughts are with the ... U.S. service members who made the ultimate sacrifice over the last couple of days," Rutte told Fox News. "Let me also say that the Commander-in-Chief, the leader of the free world, President Donald J. Trump, I really commend what is happening here. Taking out Khamenei, taking out the nuclear capability in Iran. But also taking out the ballistic missile program in Iran. This is crucial."

"And what I see in Europe, I spoke with all the key European leaders over the weekend, is widespread support for what the President is doing," Rutte added.

Operation Epic Fury has entered its fourth day, with Israel reportedly taking out more high-ranking Iranian officials in airstrikes in the city of Qom, where Iran's "Assembly of Experts" was meeting to elect a new Supreme Leader.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

