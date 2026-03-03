Marco Rubio Got Very Sassy With the Fake News Media Regarding the Iran Strikes Yesterday

Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered another masterclass in handling the fake news press. The liberal media is dying to turn Operation Epic Fury into some ‘we told you so’ moment regarding forever wars, which, for anyone paying attention, is laughable. These antics are why no one trusts you people. This operation isn’t Iraq. Bush is gone. And neoconservatism is dead. Stop acting like idiots, and Rubio slapped these clowns down after briefing the Gang of Eight yesterday.

When answering questions, Rubio dropped the best line: “I don't understand what the confusion is...let me explain it to you once again, as clearly as possible, perhaps you'll report it that way."

Marco Rubio get's SASSY: "I don't understand what the confusion is...let me explain it to you once again, as clearly as possible, perhaps you'll report it that way."



The U.S. is conducting an operation to eliminate the threat of Iran's short range ballistic missiles, and the… pic.twitter.com/bGRc8Fnyq2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2026

Rubio answers the question: WHY NOW?



1. It was abundantly clear that if Iran came under attack by ANYONE...they were going to respond against the United States.



2. If we stood & waited for an attack to come first, before we hit them, we would suffer much higher… pic.twitter.com/fLavZUc1yP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2026

.@SecRubio on "U.S. boots on the ground"



"We believe the objective that we have set for this mission which is the destruction of the ballistic missile capabilities—both launch capability & manufacturing—can be achieved WITHOUT ground forces.



Right now we are not postured for… pic.twitter.com/OEAyDJjpGT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2026

.@SecRubio on regime change: "We would love to see this regime be replaced & ultimately as the president has said he would love for the people of Iran to uses as an opportunity to rise up and remove these leaders.



They been wanting to remove them for a long time.



We’ve seen… pic.twitter.com/ZBrPp97tOe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2026

.@SecRubio: "No matter WHAT, ultimately this operation needed to happen.



...Because Iran in about a year would cross a line of immunity meaning they would have so many short-range missiles, so many drones that no one could do anything about it because they can hold the whole… pic.twitter.com/Nw2CekPNfJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2026

.@SecRubio says the mission is focused on ELIMINATING Iran's BALLISTIC MISSILES.



"[Iran] is attacking airports, hotels, they are hitting not just military bases but attacking our embassies directly...and that’s a WEAKENED Iran...imagine a year from now the capabilities they… pic.twitter.com/qXRqIkKHE0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2026

🚨@marcorubio reiterates the checkmate strategy behind Operation Epic Fury:



"The Purpose? ...To destroy their missile capability.



Why does Iran want that capability? to build a conventional weapons capability, as a SHIELD, that they can hide behind.



MEANING, there will come a… pic.twitter.com/GAIHKPKEAt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2026

It’s meant to degrade Iran’s threat to the world, its ballistic missile capabilities, end its nuclear arms ambitions, and the new regime, since the nation’s military and political leadership have been annihilated, will be left to the Iranian people, as it should.

In short, Operation Epic Fury is what Obama should’ve done instead of hashing out that shoddy nuclear deal, which is the point: Barry wanted some weak sauce agreement, because he knew bombing truly was the only way to stop Iran’s nuclear agenda.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.



