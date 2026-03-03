Trump's Top Middle East Negotiator Dropped a Bombshell About Iran and Its Nuke Program Last Night
A GOP Rep Called Katie Pavlich After Being Briefed on Operation Epic Fury. Here's What He Said
Republicans Sound Off on Dems Keeping DHS Closed Amid Terror Attack in Austin
Is This the Perfect Post Exposing the Insanity of American Lib Women Over These Iranian Airstrikes?
Bill Clinton Delivered a Death Blow to the Trump-Epstein Narrative Last Week...and Hillary Melted Down
This Canadian Man Is Poor, So the Government Offered to Kill Him. Here's What Happened.
The Dems' Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Over the Iran Airstrikes Just Imploded, Thanks to Nancy Pelosi
Steve Witkoff Just Shared Info That Proves Operation Epic Fury Was Necessary
Virginia Circuit Court: Yeah, the Dem Redistricting Scheme Is Illegal, but We'll Allow It Anyway
This MN Rep Wants to Unmask ICE So Leftists Can Terrorize Them
Abigail Spanberger Is Protecting the Criminal Illegal Who Murdered a Virginia Woman
Canada's MAiD Program Crossed a Grim Threshold
Trump Fulfills His Promise
Townhall Is Unique
Tipsheet

Marco Rubio Got Very Sassy With the Fake News Media Regarding the Iran Strikes Yesterday

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 03, 2026 7:00 AM
Marco Rubio Got Very Sassy With the Fake News Media Regarding the Iran Strikes Yesterday
Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered another masterclass in handling the fake news press. The liberal media is dying to turn Operation Epic Fury into some ‘we told you so’ moment regarding forever wars, which, for anyone paying attention, is laughable. These antics are why no one trusts you people. This operation isn’t Iraq. Bush is gone. And neoconservatism is dead. Stop acting like idiots, and Rubio slapped these clowns down after briefing the Gang of Eight yesterday.

When answering questions, Rubio dropped the best line: “I don't understand what the confusion is...let me explain it to you once again, as clearly as possible, perhaps you'll report it that way." 

Trump's Top Middle East Negotiator Dropped a Bombshell About Iran and Its Nuke Program Last Night Matt Vespa
It’s meant to degrade Iran’s threat to the world, its ballistic missile capabilities, end its nuclear arms ambitions, and the new regime, since the nation’s military and political leadership have been annihilated, will be left to the Iranian people, as it should. 

In short, Operation Epic Fury is what Obama should’ve done instead of hashing out that shoddy nuclear deal, which is the point: Barry wanted some weak sauce agreement, because he knew bombing truly was the only way to stop Iran’s nuclear agenda. 

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 


