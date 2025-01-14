After a GOP Senator Dropped These Remarks, Just Confirm Pete Hegseth Now
The House Just Passed Legislation Banning Men From Women’s Sports

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 14, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Darren Abate

On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives passed the “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act,” which prohibits men who think they are women from competing in women’s sports in federally funded schools.

Over 200 Republicans and two Democrats voted to pass it.

Predictably, over 200 Democrats voted against it. 

According to multiple outlets, Reps. Vicente Gonzalez and Henry Cuellar of Texas were the two Democrats who voted for the bill and Rep. Don Davis of North Carolina was the present vote.

The bill recognizes a person’s sex as "based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth.” It does not allow sex to encompass the concept of “gender identity.”

If enacted, schools who allow "a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls" risk losing federal funding. 

The legislation was introduced by Republican Florida Rep. Greg Steube. 

"An overwhelming majority of Americans believe that men don't belong in women's sports and that we must allow common sense to prevail," he said this week.

House Republicans previously passed the legislation with no support from Democrats. The Democrat-controlled Senate at the time did not take it up. 

One Democrat, Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, went on the record recently stating that his party needs to evaluate their stance on the transgender sports issue.

"Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone rather than being brutally honest about the challenges many Americans face," Moulton said in an interview with The New York Times. "I have two little girls, I don't want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I'm supposed to be afraid to say that."

