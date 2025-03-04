Here Are the Dems Who Voted to Keep Transanity in Women's Sports

It’s pretty simple: men shouldn’t be playing in women’s sports. The Left can say that trans women are women all day—it doesn’t negate the fact that they’re dudes. It’s science fiction. It’s also veered into a bizarre cult-like obsession. It didn’t take long for this issue to become virtually 80/20 in support of keeping males out of these competitions. We won’t uproot societal order to cater to a small minority; they will have to deal with it.

Like in Europe, a significant backlash to all this transgender stuff is coming across the Atlantic. Hormone therapies are now outlawed for prepubescent teens in the United Kingdom. Studies showing that so-called ‘gender-affirming’ surgeries, aka genital mutilation surgeries, did next to nothing at assuaging the mental health issues afflicting transgender people. These findings were hidden to avoid blowing up certain narratives. This niche issue has become a weirdo obsession with Democrats who voted to block a bill that would’ve protected women’s sports last night (via Fox News):

These 45 pieces of trash just voted against keeping men out of your daughter’s sports. pic.twitter.com/dyuGrQIfSc — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 4, 2025

A Republican-led Senate bill to prevent boys from participating in girls' sports failed to overcome the legislative filibuster on Monday night after it did not reach the necessary 60-vote threshold to advance. The bill failed to clear the key procedural hurdle by a vote of 51-45, along party lines. All Democratic senators voted against the motion to proceed, with the exception of absent Sens. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and Peter Welch, D-Vt., who were absent. The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act would require Title IX to treat gender as "recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth," and would disallow any adjustment for it to apply to gender identity. The bill was introduced by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-AL, and has over 40 cosponsors in the Senate. It would also codify one of Trump's many recent executive orders, giving the policy better longevity.

Well that retreat worked well. pic.twitter.com/ALvk5tcZwo — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 4, 2025

It’s on the record that Democrats are ignoring the people, science, and common sense to appease the woke masses who will not be able to win them elections. I mean, this is insanity:

Minnesota State Rep Alisha Kozlowski (D) says keeping men out of women’s sports is “genocide”

pic.twitter.com/GNAo4RuQZO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 4, 2025

Camden “Sadie” Schreiner, a male track runner who cheats against women, was reportedly forced to run by himself in the Girl's 400M Open Masters Championships New York race after female competitors refused to run against him.



He also competed in the Girl's 200m and where multiple… pic.twitter.com/SBgXD3T824 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 3, 2025

The good news is that it’s so unpopular Democrats will be forced to change after another election blowout. It’s become a punchline, which presents many opportunities for this subject to be laughed out of the room. It already is, to be honest.

South Park is a documentary at this point… 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/EoovCUEFul — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) March 3, 2025