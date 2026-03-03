Marco Rubio Got Very Sassy With the Fake News Media Regarding the Iran Strikes Yesterday
Tipsheet

Report: Israeli Strike Just Hit Another Meeting of the Iranian Supreme Council

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 03, 2026 9:55 AM
Report: Israeli Strike Just Hit Another Meeting of the Iranian Supreme Council
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Operation Epic Fury kicked off overnight Friday into Saturday, striking sites in and around Tehran in the morning hours Iran time. That was done because intelligence showed high-ranking Iranian officials were gathering for a meeting. Those initial strikes took out dozens of Iranian officials, including the Ayatollah Khamenei.

Now, we're getting reports that Israel has done it again, striking another meeting of the Iranian Supreme Council, which had gathered to appoint another Supreme Leader.

Here's more from Yingst:

"I'm told by a senior Israeli official that the Israelis just struck the Supreme Council gathering, where the Iranians were meeting to choose a new Supreme Leader. This is a significant development, and again speaks to the Israeli intelligence about this war. They just targeted the meeting in Tehran where what's left of the leadership was gathering to choose a new Supreme Leader," Yingst said.

It's a testament to the intelligence apparatus in place in Iran. Mossad and the U.S. must have eyes everywhere, if they knew about this Council meeting and were able to strike again.

IRAN ISRAEL TERRORISM AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI OPERATION EPIC FURY

Video, reportedly of the meeting site, shows the building in rubble.

We do not have a report on how many casualties, if any, have resulted from these strikes. According to Fox News, 49 of Iran's most senior leaders were killed in the opening barrage of Operation Epic Fury on Saturday.

