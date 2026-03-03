Report: Israeli Strike Just Hit Another Meeting of the Iranian Supreme Council

Operation Epic Fury kicked off overnight Friday into Saturday, striking sites in and around Tehran in the morning hours Iran time. That was done because intelligence showed high-ranking Iranian officials were gathering for a meeting. Those initial strikes took out dozens of Iranian officials, including the Ayatollah Khamenei.

Advertisement

Now, we're getting reports that Israel has done it again, striking another meeting of the Iranian Supreme Council, which had gathered to appoint another Supreme Leader.

The Israelis just struck the meeting of the Iranian Supreme Council where officials were gathering to choose a new Supreme Leader, a senior Israeli official told Fox News.



"Israel struck while they were counting the votes for the appointment of the supreme leader." — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 3, 2026

Here's more from Yingst:

🚨BREAKING NEWS: What was left of the Islamic regime in Iran was meeting to choose a new Supreme Leader, but was instantly eliminated by Israeli strikes. pic.twitter.com/i28IADdYpq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 3, 2026

"I'm told by a senior Israeli official that the Israelis just struck the Supreme Council gathering, where the Iranians were meeting to choose a new Supreme Leader. This is a significant development, and again speaks to the Israeli intelligence about this war. They just targeted the meeting in Tehran where what's left of the leadership was gathering to choose a new Supreme Leader," Yingst said.

It's a testament to the intelligence apparatus in place in Iran. Mossad and the U.S. must have eyes everywhere, if they knew about this Council meeting and were able to strike again.

Video, reportedly of the meeting site, shows the building in rubble.

🚨 HAPPENING NOW! Israel bombed the building hosting the voting for the Iranian leadership succession AS THEY WERE VOTING! I guess that means they won’t be having any leadership for a while.



Who is the wise person who thought of all meeting in one place? pic.twitter.com/jpFzhDyOlL — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) March 3, 2026

We do not have a report on how many casualties, if any, have resulted from these strikes. According to Fox News, 49 of Iran's most senior leaders were killed in the opening barrage of Operation Epic Fury on Saturday.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.