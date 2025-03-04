Democrats Busted for Acting Like Bots

Democrats are desperately trying to find ways to "resist" President Donald Trump ahead of his first joint address to Congress in his second term Tuesday night.

They aren't doing a very good job and just got busted reading from the exact same script.

#BREAKING: 22 democrat Senators were just caught using the same script and clips word-for-word. pic.twitter.com/TesGH1BLtS — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) March 4, 2025

It's one thing for political parties to have a messaging plan. It's another for them to act like drones or lemmings. Elon Musk is mocking them.

Now we’re up to 22 Dem senators all doing the same cringe video simultaneously!



I will buy a Cybertruck for anyone can provide proof of who wrote this particular piece of propaganda.



First person to post proof in the replies to this post gets the truck! https://t.co/ILdATEXXTn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 4, 2025

A number of Democrats are boycotting Trump's remarks while other plans to bring props to protest inside the chamber.

"I think that State of the Union speech is going to be a farce. I think it's going to be a MAGA pep rally, not a serious talk to the nation," Democrat Chris Murphy told CNN over the weekend. "I think Donald Trump is going to spew a series of lies about his alignment with Russia, about what he's trying to do to allow Elon Musk to essentially monetize the American government to enrich Musk and his billionaire crowd."

Democrats will act like children tonight - and get away with it



Bringing egg cartons to protest the cost of eggs? Against House rules? Seriously?



Make American Moms Spank Democrats Again MAMSDA pic.twitter.com/4vrJ4r8VHc — 🇺🇸 ʟᴇғᴛ ᴄᴏᴀˢᴛ ᴠᴀɢʀᴀɴᴛ 🇺🇸 (@Baklava_USA) March 4, 2025

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies is trying to wrangle back the Democratic Party from the far left fringes and is urging members to respectfully show up to the speech.



