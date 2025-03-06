Did Democrats Really Think This Video Was Going to Earn Them Favor?

All Democrats have to do is act normal – and they can’t even manage that.

Democrats released a video on social media featuring a number of female leftists striking various fighting poses. The video, titled, “Choose Your Fighter,” was apparently supposed to mimic fighting video games like Street Fighter 2 or Mortal Kombat where a player can choose which character they want to use.

Advertisement

Self-proclaimed “Bento Box Queen” started off the video. Next was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) who described herself as “Youngest woman + Latina to be elected to the House” and a “Trekkie.”

That last part shows she is not fit for office. Who in their right mind would favor Star Trek over Star Wars?

Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL) described herself as the “Youngest black women (sic) elected to congress” who also “Hates balloons.”

If she’s talking about hot-air balloons, I’m with her on that one. But as a member of Congress, she likely has no problems with hot air on its own, right?

Of course, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), the Democratic Party’s most clickworthy performance artist, also made an appearance, describing herself as “not a morning person.”

And they wonder why they got shellacked in the 2024 elections.

Naturally, the video was widely (and rightly) mocked on social media.

The Dems who voted to censure or voted present on the Rep. Green censure resolution pic.twitter.com/vFFU4EjuWu — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) March 6, 2025

Hide your wife, hide your kids, and hide your husband 'cause the Democrats are astroturfing everything out here! https://t.co/cXlW2TFsmR — Adam B. Coleman, Le Based Black (@wrong_speak) March 6, 2025

You really can’t parody the Dems https://t.co/qCzug435HQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 6, 2025

"The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results." https://t.co/rlZaEPwsHM — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 6, 2025

This video will win them votes! Look at them bounce! https://t.co/E7WqVUHfOO — Kelly Sadler (@KellyRiddell) March 6, 2025

Seriously though, are we witnessing the collapse of the Democratic Party? Love ‘em or hate ‘em, they used to be much better with messaging than this. The party of even five years ago wouldn’t dare to make such a corny video expecting it to win over the public.

It’s not just the video, either. When the House voted to censure Rep. Al Green (D-TX) for heckling President Donald Trump during his Tuesday speech, Democratic lawmakers actually sang “We Shall Overcome,” an anthem of the Civil Rights Movement.

It’s like these people just can’t stop embarrassing themselves. One thing is for sure, Democrats need to fire everyone responsible for coming up with these bizarre antics. They aren’t doing the party any favors.